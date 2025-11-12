BreadHaus Announces National Franchising Program to Bring Clean-Label, Artisan Baking to New Markets

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BreadHaus, the beloved Grapevine bakery known for organic, preservative-free breads, pretzels, and sweets, announced today the launch of its franchising program. Opening the door for qualified owner-operators to bring the brand's "bread the way it should be" ethos to communities across the U.S.

Under the stewardship of Fara and Bryan Motta, BreadHaus is expanding through a franchise program designed for owner-operators who believe in clean ingredients, traditional techniques, and genuine hospitality. BreadHaus is an artisan bakery based in Grapevine, Texas, crafting organic, preservative-free breads, pretzels, and sweets by hand each day.

Founded in 1996 and refreshed under new ownership in 2024, BreadHaus has become a DFW staple for European-style artisan baking. Earning loyal followings for long-fermented sourdoughs, European-influenced specialties, and scratch-made sweets. The transition to new owners Fara and Bryan Motta, who vowed to expand while protecting craft and quality, set the stage for growth.

This year, BreadHaus also broadened access through a Walmart partnership, enabling customers to order BreadHaus treats for pickup or delivery via Walmart's digital channels across DFW, evidence of demand that reaches beyond a single storefront.

"Guests drive hours for our bread because they can taste the difference in clean ingredients and time-honored methods," said CEO Bryan Motta. "Franchising lets passionate operators share that experience locally, without compromising on standards."

Franchise Highlights

Proven artisan model rooted in nearly three decades of community love and media recognition.

rooted in nearly three decades of community love and media recognition. Accessible entry relative to larger chains, with comprehensive training and system support.

relative to larger chains, with comprehensive training and system support. Strong brand momentum following ownership transfer and market expansion initiatives.

The brand is now inviting inquiries from operators who value hands-on leadership, hospitality, and meticulous quality control. Additional details, including investment ranges and state availability, are listed in BreadHaus's franchise materials and directories.

About BreadHaus

