Break Free From Chronic Procrastination: Small Shifts, Big Changes from Brian Marsh, The Potential Coach

LOS ANGELES, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Do you often find yourself pushing important tasks to the last minute, only to feel overwhelmed by anxiety and dread? You're not alone.

According to research published in The American Psychological Association, 95% of the American population procrastinates sometime, but 20% are chronic procrastinators.

Brian Marsh, The Potential Coach

Brian Marsh, The Potential Coach and Regional Vice President of a Fortune 100 Company says, in his three decades of coaching high-achieving individuals even the most ambitious struggle with procrastination and have reported losing opportunities worth millions.

But, there is a way out.

"If you're looking for a breakthrough you must do the work of identifying the cause of your procrastination and get clarity on your purpose. But none of those things are possible if you are in a state of overwhelm." To help you change course and get control of your behavior, Brian Marsh has launched a coaching platform iamthepotentialcoach.com.

In his 'Conquering Procrastination Masterclass,' Marsh unveils his three-step formula to overcome procrastination and unlock true potential.

Marsh's first step involves decisions that defy procrastination habits. "You've been focusing on the things that cause you to procrastinate — now it's time to draw your attention from the negative stuff and make a decision to start the process of renewing your mind and focusing on positive outcomes," says Marsh.

The second step is being intentional. Marsh emphasizes the power of small, consistent actions aligned with one's values and goals. "By consciously showing up in all aspects of life, you can overcome procrastination and cultivate lasting change," he says.

Finally, Marsh advocates for taking massive action. Contrary to popular belief, this doesn't require grand gestures. "Instead, it involves implementing small changes consistently — creating a daily routine, doing what you say you're going to do no matter what, and embodying the person you want to become every day," Marsh says.

As a bonus tip, Marsh warns against the pitfalls of overthinking and underestimating the power of small shifts. True change, he explains, stems from consistent, intentional actions over time rather than monumental shifts.

Breaking the cycle of procrastination is within reach. By embracing Marsh's three-step formula and avoiding common pitfalls, you'll break free and unleash your full potential today!

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected].

Brian Marsh

818-981-9892

[email protected]

SOURCE Brian Marsh