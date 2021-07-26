Break Free from Marijuana Addiction with New 30-Day Online Program

MAGNOLIA, Texas, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Tony DeRamus, D.C has just launched the new CAARE Program. An innovative way to overcome marijuana addiction in the comfort of a customer's own home. The CAARE Program is a 30-day step-by-step program that has the tools needed to overcome marijuana addiction. The course is designed to help people take actionable steps every day to overcome their addiction.

The Secret Addiction - Overcoming Your Marijuana Dependency CAARE Program

The CAARE Program is divided into three sections. In the first section, users complete questionnaires and activities to dive deep into the psychology of why people are addicted. Next, users are guided through the second section, which is about identifying triggers, how to avoid them, and building better habits. The last section is about developing personal strategies that users can use even after the program is over.

The CAARE Program is about getting real. Understanding what causes someone's addiction, why it has such a powerful effect on them, how a user can overcome it, and who they can be when free from it. Customers will not only have access to the videos when they sign up for the course, but will also receive daily emails, have access to the highly-rated book The Secret Addiction©, and more! When a customer signs up for the program they acquire the same training that has helped hundreds of people overcome addiction throughout the years.

This program includes:

Lifetime access to ALL Video Lessons and Trainings

Downloadable Worksheets

Access to Personal Coaches

Membership in the Exclusive CAARE Community

Ongoing Personal Development

100% Money-Back Guarantee

With the CAARE Program, users can follow a proven plan to break free of addiction, intentionally create the life they want, and live every day forward on their own terms. Best of all, people can seek recovery without spending a fortune or wasting time on shallow and ineffective "one-size-fits-all" addiction programs. Customers can start changing their life today.

To find out more about the CAARE Program or the highly-rated The Secret Addiction© book, please visit www.secretaddiction.org .

Media Contact:

Dr. Tony DeRamus, D.C.

(936) 890-7234

[email protected]

https://secretaddiction.org/

SOURCE Dr. Tony DeRamus, D.C