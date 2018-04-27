Break Free from Osteoporosis for May's National Osteoporosis Month: What You Need to Know About Your Bone Health at Every Age

"Osteoporosis is responsible for two million broken bones every year in the U.S. and causes 75,000 deaths, yet too many people neglect their bone health until after they suffer a debilitating fracture," said Elizabeth Thompson, CEO, National Osteoporosis Foundation. "We're encouraging everyone to get active, follow a bone healthy diet and learn the facts about osteoporosis treatment to prevent fractures and the pain and suffering that results."

For National Osteoporosis Month, NOF is continuing its Jumping Jack Challenge. To take the challenge, film yourself or your family or friends doing 10 jumping jacks in less than 10 seconds. Then, post the video to social media, tagging your friends and asking them to join you in taking the Jumping Jack Challenge. If they don't accept the challenge, ask that they donate to NOF to support bone health research. Be sure to "like" or "follow" NOF and tag @NationalOsteoporosisFoundation to help raise awareness for the challenge.

Jumping Jacks are a great activity to help young people build bone and reach peak bone mass, which is usually attained by our early 20s. For adults and seniors able to safely do jumping jacks, it's a great exercise to help maintain bone strength. Those who can't or shouldn't jump can participate in the Jumping Jack Challenge by doing "stepping jacks."



On May 30th at noon (Eastern), NOF is hosting a nutrition webinar to answer frequently asked questions about a bone healthy diet. For National Osteoporosis Month, NOF will also debut two new digital whiteboards with information about calcium and vitamin D. These animated videos are available on NOF.org and make great pass along tools to spread the word about the important role calcium and vitamin D play in building and maintaining bone strength at every age.

In addition, NOF has published a new Safe Movement booklet in English and Spanish. And, by watching NOF's new risk assessment video, osteoporosis patients and their healthcare providers can learn about weighing the risk of fracture versus the risk of osteoporosis treatment rare side effects. Both tools will be available from the NOF website for viewing and sharing.

Visit NOF.org for these free, downloadable resources you can pass along and share to help everyone Break Free from Osteoporosis this May for National Osteoporosis Month.

