Break in Tara Calico Case: Important Leads in 35 Year Old Case Being Overlooked

News provided by

Melinda Esquibel

15 Jun, 2023, 08:44 ET

Host and Producer Melinda Esquibel Discusses Details of Case

BELEN, N.M., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tara Leigh Calico disappeared on September 20, 1988 at age 19 near her home in Belen, New Mexico. She was a promising college sophomore and up until 10 years ago her case was believed to be a kidnapping and received extensive media coverage on 48 hours, A Current Affair,Unsolved Mysteries, America's Most Wanted, and The Oprah Winfrey Show.

Vanished - The TaraCalico Investigation #JUSTICE4TARACALICO
Vanished - The TaraCalico Investigation #JUSTICE4TARACALICO

On Tuesday, June 13th, the Valencia County Sheriff's office held a press conference regarding "substantial progress made in Tara Calico's investigation," yet they did not release any new information. They did state that "they have enlisted the help of the FBI and together they have leveraged their collective resources to further the investigation." The sheriff believes that there is "sufficient information to submit this investigation to the district attorney's office for review of potential charges." The sheriff also goes on to say that the "identity and specifics of the persons of interest are sealed by the court and will remain so until a court orders otherwise."

Melinda Esquibel, who is a Filmmaker and Podcast Host and Producer of "Vanished: The Tara Calico Investigation" on Patreon, is pleased to finally see forward movement in Tara's case.  "I believe that Tara's case has been a huge misjustice within the Valencia County Sheriff's Office and hope that now the right people are working this case so justice can be served," says Ms. Esquibel. However Ms. Esquibel, who has spent over ten years actively investigating this case with a team of professional investigators, is frustrated that important leads she has turned over to the authorities have never been followed up on. Ms. Esquibel is one of the only people who has actually looked at every document, sticky note, interview and police report before 2011, expresses that she has concerns about the direction of the Valencia County Sheriff's Office investigation.

When District Attorney Barabara Romo won the election, Ms. Esquibel called her office twice and left messages asking for a meeting with her to discuss her county and New Mexico's most famous case. Ms. Esquibel also wanted to help authorities with the numerous assets her team uncovered to connect the dots since the DA and new Sheriff had no knowledge of the connections between the big families and coverup that has taken place over the years. Ms. Esquibel's calls were never returned. She was able to meet with Sheriff Vigil, but the sheriff declined Ms. Esquibel's assistance. As always, Ms. Esquibel will continue to work to make sure the truth comes out.

For more information regarding this case, you can visit taracalico.com

To request interviews, please contact:
Becky Melvin
904-228-5241
[email protected]

SOURCE Melinda Esquibel

