Break-out Artist CALVIN ARSENIA Unleashes What Critics Call "a Timeless Blend of Magic" with LA SESSIONS

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LA Sessions- the new album by young ground-breaking singer/songwriter Calvin Arsenia is available now on CenterCut Records. The six-track record is a follow up to the harpist/multi-instrumentalist's critically acclaimed debut CANTALOUPE and features the achingly haunting single "Back To You" (LISTEN HERE).

Known for his magnetic voice and incandescent use of imagery and costumes, Calvin lets his soulful hypnotic vocal style rule while gathering around him some of music's most sought out musicians. His ability to seamlessly bend genres and fuse diverse musical styles shines through on multiple standout tracks, including "Falling Over," the playful "Poseidon," the gospel tinged "Dying," the jazzy R&B scorcher, "Smoke And Mirrors" and a smoldering version of Billie Holiday's treasured "Don't Explain." Watch a behind-the-scenes video here.

435 Magazine calls LA Sessions "…a timeless blend of soul, jazz and magic, bolstered by an all-star backing ensemble, and it showcases yet another side of Arsenia the chameleon."

Produced by Tony Braunagel, LA Sessions deftly showcases the eclectic young artist's incredible vocal gift and features Braunagel on percussion, Paul Brown on guitar, Mike Finnigan on keyboards, Freddie Washington on bass, and David Garfield on piano. Between them, the five musicians have worked with some of music's most iconic names, including Jimi Hendrix, George Benson, Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Leonard Cohen, Bonnie Raitt, and more.

Arsenia's creative journey began when he moved to the Kansas City suburb of Olathe, teaching himself the guitar, and eventually the harp. He learned his signature instrument at the age of 20, creating an irresistible alchemy of folk, rock, classical, rap and R&B, which has become his calling card in the Kansas City music scene and beyond.

Upon his national debut in 2018 he was named Kansas City's Best Musician (PitchKC/2018) while NPR said, " What may seem like genre-hopping in his latest album, Cantaloupe, is actually Arsenia looking past the boundaries of his gospel background and classical training to find the most direct line of expression to inform our common struggles…This is beautiful music with the capacity to create the shared immersive experience Arsenia reaches for. We are all the richer."

A US Tour kicks off September 27th at The Mint in Los Angeles, CA.

