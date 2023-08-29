Break Out the Cowboy Hats and Country Music on a Nashville Pedal Tavern Tour

Experience Broadway and Music Row with the city's original bike tour

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pedal your way through Music Row and Lower Broadway with Nashville Pedal Tavern, a Tripadvisor 2023 Travelers' Choice award winner for Top 10% of Attractions Worldwide . Discover Nashville's renowned music culture as you explore both iconic venues and beloved local bars on your tour.

Experience southern hospitality with a little twang while stopping at bars like Old Smoky, Acme Feed and Seed, AJ's Good Time bar and so many more while exploring the city and the heart of country music. Riders can explore downtown and Music Row with their family, friends or co-workers while enjoying their favorite alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverages.

"We've been here since before the big boom, and because of our partnerships with so many local businesses, we can give riders the real Nashville experience," Nashville Pedal Tavern Managing Partner Angie Gleason said. "This city is a melting pot of so many different people, and we love to show tourists and locals alike why we're so unique."

A staple in the heart of downtown Nashville, Pedal Tavern is the original way to see the city and has grown to be an integral part of the community. The organization prioritizes giving back tourism dollars to inner-city schools and other local groups to help grow and support the community.

Started in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Pedal Pub now has more than 60 franchised and licensed locations across North America. For more information and booking, visit pedalpub.com/locations/ . Follow Nashville Pedal Tavern on Facebook and Instagram .

About Pedal Pub:

Pedal Pub was founded in 2007. As a leader in the experiential tourism industry, Pedal Pub provides guests with a uniquely fun, social and exciting two-hour experience. The brand has over 60 franchised and licensed locations open and operating throughout the United States and Canada. Learn more about the brand, locations and booking a tour at www.pedalpub.com and visit pedalpub.com/franchising/ to find out more about franchise ownership.

