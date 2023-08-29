Break Out the Cowboy Hats and Country Music on a Nashville Pedal Tavern Tour

News provided by

Pedal Pub

29 Aug, 2023, 07:45 ET

Experience Broadway and Music Row with the city's original bike tour

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pedal your way through Music Row and Lower Broadway with Nashville Pedal Tavern, a Tripadvisor 2023 Travelers' Choice award winner for Top 10% of Attractions Worldwide. Discover Nashville's renowned music culture as you explore both iconic venues and beloved local bars on your tour.

Experience southern hospitality with a little twang while stopping at bars like Old Smoky, Acme Feed and Seed, AJ's Good Time bar and so many more while exploring the city and the heart of country music. Riders can explore downtown and Music Row with their family, friends or co-workers while enjoying their favorite alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverages.

"We've been here since before the big boom, and because of our partnerships with so many local businesses, we can give riders the real Nashville experience," Nashville Pedal Tavern Managing Partner Angie Gleason said. "This city is a melting pot of so many different people, and we love to show tourists and locals alike why we're so unique."

A staple in the heart of downtown Nashville, Pedal Tavern is the original way to see the city and has grown to be an integral part of the community. The organization prioritizes giving back tourism dollars to inner-city schools and other local groups to help grow and support the community.

Started in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Pedal Pub now has more than 60 franchised and licensed locations across North America. For more information and booking, visit pedalpub.com/locations/. Follow Nashville Pedal Tavern on Facebook and Instagram.

About Pedal Pub:
Pedal Pub was founded in 2007. As a leader in the experiential tourism industry, Pedal Pub provides guests with a uniquely fun, social and exciting two-hour experience. The brand has over 60 franchised and licensed locations open and operating throughout the United States and Canada. Learn more about the brand, locations and booking a tour at www.pedalpub.com and visit pedalpub.com/franchising/ to find out more about franchise ownership.

Media Contact: Megan Hoffman
Phone Number: 612-351-8686
Email: [email protected]
Website: nashvillepedaltavern.com/

SOURCE Pedal Pub

Also from this source

Pedal Pub Baton Rouge Launches New Fall Experiences

Pedal Pub Offers Half-priced Rides with Pedal Pub Twin Cities This Month

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.