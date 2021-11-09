Break-Through IP Bookmark Reduces Time-Consuming Global Trademark, Patent and Copyright Searches to One Free Click … in Six Languages

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Why spend hours poring through countless global databases for accurate intellectual property rights information when IP Bookmark shortcuts the searches with one free click?

No more combing through websites on each subject. Now, the general public to attorneys will find thorough, comprehensive and factual information on trademarks, patents and copyrights in six languages and in more than 130 regions at http://www.ipbookmark.com/

Every international title links to the local official website, eliminating complicated searches and unreliable information.

Users can even conveniently bookmark their searches for future use and quick reference at http://www.ipbookmark.com/my-bookmarks

Here's what IP Bookmark can do:

Trademarks cover fees, application timeline, preparation, application information, filing status, managing trademarks, transferring ownership, disputes, trials and appeals, laws and rules, trademark protection, hiring a licensed attorney, plus a global brand database.

Patents cover basics like fees and the timeline to process an application, preparation, application, filing status, managing patents, trial and appeal, laws and rules including the patent act and a procedure manual, patent protection, hiring a patent attorney and international guidelines.

Copyrights cover similar need-to-know information, including forms, fees and payment, copyright registration, licensing, transferring ownership, copyright protection and search of copyright records are also included.

FAQs, databases and recommendations to related sites are offered in all three sections.

What's more, IP Bookmark provides excellent tools for all people around the world!

Time tool includes the conversion of almost all regions in the world, and view their current time. The user can enter the target destination, and the map will highlight the location and display the current time.

http://www.ipbookmark.com/time

Exchange rate tool covers 12 commonly used currency conversions and 68 currencies worldwide. Users can choose any two currencies to convert or enter any number of currencies to be converted.

http://www.ipbookmark.com/currency

IP Bookmark has also made these efforts to make searches more convenient:

Six Languages for browsing include English, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Spanish and Arabic.

User-friendly mobile interface is simple, clear and available anytime, anywhere. Users can even use their mobile phone to open the website at their convenience.

About IP Bookmark

IP Bookmark was created to end the confusion and the massive amount of intellectual property information, and address the lack of a comprehensive intellectual property navigation website. The site welcomes feedback and suggestions for improvement from users at http://ipbookmark.com/contact-us

