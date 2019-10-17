Breakaway Marketing Rebrands as The Grist

Inspired by the ingenuity behind gristmills, The Grist represents an agency for entrepreneurs, visionaries, and marketers searching for value creation. A place where the bold can bring their raw products, companies, and ideas and have them carefully processed into something more valuable–like grain to flour. And from there, the opportunities are infinite.

The design of the rebrand reflects the agency's vision for the future, harmonizing resourceful thinking and a gritty, seasoned work ethic.

"Our team's innovative spirit, strategic thinking, and creative focus have helped our clients define and realize their visions for decades," said CEO Ted Schlueter. "While our previous name represented the types of companies we love to work with, The Grist better represents who we are and what we're able to help them achieve. We can't wait to roll our sleeves up and work with new, exciting clients looking to create meaningful value."

To learn more about The Grist, please visit www.thegrist.com .

About The Grist

We are a Boston brand and marketing agency infused with grit, bootstraps, and an entrepreneurial spirit of resilience and determination. Utilizing resourceful thinking and a seasoned work ethic of both body and mind, we harness strategy, design, and creativity to transform the trajectory of brands. For more information, please visit www.thegrist.com.

SOURCE The Grist

Related Links

http://www.thegrist.com

