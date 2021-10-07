Breakbeat Launches Culturati: Conversations With Kierna Mayo - A Black Woman's Perspective On Culture

Breakbeat Launches Culturati: Conversations With Kierna MayoA Black Woman's Perspective On Culture Tweet this

For the past three decades, Mayo has been at the forefront of Black women in media as a torchbearer delivering rich storytelling that addresses more than surface trending topics. Furthermore, she has never shied away from taking the powers that be to task when warranted. Hip-Hop is in her DNA.



"For a really long time, folks have asked me, 'Where's your show?' 'Where's your book?' Well, with Culturati, I get to have the best of both worlds," Mayo said. "Not only am I telling my own stories, but I'm sharing the intimate talks I usually have in private with other creatives in the culture—and I still get to write. Scripting for Culturati is a dream, and #storytime is real! Plus, we interrogate pop culture and politics, sex, and struggle—on the podcast, absolutely everything is fair game."



Culturati rolls out with the 2-part series entitled "The History of Honey Magazine." In Part 1 - The Sweet Edition, Mayo and her close friend and Honey magazine co-creator Joicelyn Dingle discuss, in eye-opening detail, the story behind the hijacking of their groundbreaking media offering. And for the first time in 20 years, in Part 2 - The Sticky Edition, Mayo finally faces publisher and media executive Keith Clinkscales about his role in the ordeal. At the time, Clinkscales was president of Vanguarde Media, Inc., which had acquired Honey.



"Kierna is one of the most dynamic storytellers ever to work in Hip-Hop," said Dave Mays, co-founder, and CEO of Breakbeat. "She's always been a keeper of the culture in a very authentic and honest way. I'm excited to have her show be part of the launch of the Breakbeat platform."



Be sure to tune into future episodes that will feature opinionated critiques, oral histories, and frank discussions that broaden the cultural conversation. Culturati: Conversations with Kierna Mayo is a part of the first slate of podcasts launched by the Breakbeat Podcast Network, joining "Don't Call Me White Girl" and "The Wrap It Up Show Starring Funny Marco."



