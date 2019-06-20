Breakfast, Brunch and Dinner, Too--Chef Jenny Dorsey Shows How Breakfast With Honey Can Be An All-Day Affair

"From spicing up a brunch classic to balancing out a waffle batter, honey can transform any breakfast into a flavorful meal—whether you have a few minutes or a whole afternoon," said Dorsey. "What's exciting about honey is its many varieties, which have been fun and inspiring to explore. From a dark, rich buckwheat to a lighter orange blossom varietal, honey provides a wide palette of pure flavors to elevate breakfast and brunch favorites."

In addition to her recipes, Dorsey has also created tips that make it simple to use #HoneyAllDay—no matter the time of day or dish:

Honey is the secret ingredient in absolutely delicious scrambled eggs. Add 1/2 tsp for every 2 eggs and whisk together with some cream and salt before scrambling softly over low heat.

Kick your next meal up a notch by using a homemade infusion such as a garlic-infused honey. Bring four peeled cloves of garlic, honey and red pepper flakes to a very gentle simmer in a small pot, then lower heat to the lowest level possible for 1 hour, allowing the mixture to infuse. Once infused, strain and let cool to room temperature.

Honeycomb is a showstopper for a breakfast fruit plate! It's perfect for nibbling on alongside melons, berries and stone fruit.

About Chef Jenny Dorsey

Jenny Dorsey is a professional chef, author and artist specializing in multi-platform storytelling fusing food with social good. She produces interactive, culinary-driven pieces that examine larger societal issues through her nonprofit Studio ATAO, is the Co-Host of Why Food? podcast on Heritage Radio Network and runs a culinary consulting business. Her full biography, food portfolio and writing can be found at http://jennydorsey.co and the Studio's work can be found at http://studioatao.org.

About National Honey Board

The National Honey Board (NHB) is an industry-funded agriculture promotion group that works to educate consumers about the benefits and uses for honey and honey products through research, marketing and promotional programs. The Board's work, funded by an assessment on domestic and imported honey, is designed to increase the awareness and usage of honey by consumers, the foodservice industry and food manufacturers. The ten-member-Board, appointed by the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, represents producers (beekeepers), packers, importers and a marketing cooperative. For more information, visit www.honey.com.

