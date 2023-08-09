Breakfast Cereals Global Market Outlook, 2023-2028: Innovation, Product Differentiation, and Expanding Distribution Networks Driving Competition

DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Breakfast Cereals Market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The breakfast cereals market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.21% from 2021 to 2028, reaching a market size of US$35.935 billion by 2028.

The market is driven by changing consumer lifestyles, increasing health awareness, and the availability of a wide variety of cereal options. Breakfast cereal manufacturers constantly innovate to offer new flavors and textures to cater to consumer tastes. Major players heavily influence the market, but many smaller companies offer unique and niche cereal products, contributing to the industry's competitiveness.

Factors driving the growth of the breakfast cereals market include the increasing demand for healthy and convenient breakfast options, the introduction of new and innovative cereal products, and market expansion into new regions.

Key market developments include investments and R&D by key companies, as well as new product launches that drive competition and innovation within the industry. For example, companies like Kwality, Magic Spoon, and Quaker have introduced new breakfast cereal products to meet consumer demand for nutritious and convenient options.

North America accounts for a significant share of the global breakfast cereals market due to the rising demand for convenient and healthy breakfast options. Consumers in the region, especially those with busy lifestyles, prefer quick and easy breakfast choices like breakfast cereals. Additionally, consumers' growing health-consciousness drives the popularity of breakfast cereals marketed as healthy and nutrient-rich options.

The market is segmented by type (hot cereals and ready-to-eat cereals), product (corn-based breakfast cereals and others), distribution channel (online and offline, including supermarkets and convenience stores), and geography (North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific).

Overall, the breakfast cereals market is expected to continue growing due to the increasing demand for convenient and healthy breakfast options worldwide. The industry's competitiveness will be driven by continuous innovation, product differentiation, and expanding distribution networks to reach a broader customer base.

Key Topics Covered

  1. Introduction
  2.  Research Methodology
  3.  Executive Summary
  4.  Market Dynamics
  5.  Breakfast Cereals Market, by Type
  6.  Breakfast Cereals Market, by Product
  7.  Breakfast Cereals Market, by Distribution Channel
  8. Breakfast Cereals Market, by Geography
  9. Competitive Environment and Analysis
  10. Company Profiles
  • General Mills
  • Nestle S.A.
  • Kellogg Company
  • Dr. Oetker
  • Freedom Foods Group
  • Carman's Fine Foods
  • Food for Life Baking Co. Inc.
  • POST HOLDINGS, INC.
  • B&G Foods Inc.

