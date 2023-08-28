Breakfast Cereals Market Size in Europe to Grow by USD 1.40 Billion | The increasing demand for breakfast cereals drives market- Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The breakfast cereals market size in Europe is expected to grow by USD 1.40 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.93% during the forecast period, as per Technavio's report. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for breakfast cereals. However, fluctuations in food prices can hamper the growth of the market during the next few years. Key players include Alara Wholefoods, Kellogg, Nestle, etc. Segmentation covers distribution channels (offline and online) and geographies (UK, Germany, France, Italy, and the rest of Europe).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Breakfast Cereals Market in Europe 2022-2026

Breakfast Cereals Market in Europe: Company Analysis

In a dynamic market, the key market players employ strategies like pricing adjustments, quality enhancements, and innovative launches to maintain their competitive edge. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on major companies, including:

The key offerings of some of the companies are listed below:

Alara Wholefoods Ltd. - The company offers breakfast cereal products such as super foods Muesli with wholegrain oats and barley.

The company offers breakfast cereal products such as super foods Muesli with wholegrain oats and barley. Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc. - The company offers breakfast cereal products such as Oatmeal packets, Maple sea salt Granola, and peanut butter Granola.

The company offers breakfast cereal products such as Oatmeal packets, Maple sea salt Granola, and peanut butter Granola. Food For Life Baking Co. Inc. - The company offers breakfast cereal products such as wholegrain cinnamon and raisin, sprouted almond, and sprouted golden grain under the brand name Ezekiel.

Breakfast Cereals Market in Europe: Regional Analysis

The breakfast cereals market in Europe presents a spectrum of regional opportunities driven by diverse consumer preferences and market dynamics. The United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, and other European countries collectively offer a promising landscape for growth. Each country's unique dietary habits, cultural preferences, and consumer behaviors contribute to tailored market approaches. The UK, with its emphasis on health-conscious choices, drives demand for cereals with health benefits. The regional diversity signifies opportunities for companies to craft targeted strategies, focusing on localized tastes and preferences, ultimately propelling the breakfast cereals market in Europe forward.

Breakfast Cereals Market in Europe: Market Driver

Growing demand for convenient and healthy breakfast options fuels market expansion.

The impact of COVID-19 has led to changes in consumer habits, which, in turn, have accelerated the growth of online distribution channels.

Breakfast Cereals Market in Europe: Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Throughout the forecast period, the offline segment is anticipated to play a significant role in driving market expansion. This segment encompasses supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, and various retail outlets.

Geography

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Rest Of Europe

