Breakfast Cereals Market to grow by USD 5,623 million from 2022 to 2027|Increasing product launches to boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The breakfast cereals market size is estimated to increase by USD 5,623 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 4.43% during the forecast period. The market is fragmented due to the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. The growth of the breakfast cereal market is driven by the increasing product launches. The breakfast and cereal market is highly fragmented due to the presence of several domestic and international vendors competing in the market. As a result, these market participants are offering a wide variety of breakfast cereal products, coupled with numerous new product launches and expansions. The growing number of product launches and expansion is expected to positively impact the breakfast cereal market growth. For instance, in 2021, General Mills announced new product launches that would be under its RTE breakfast cereal lineup. Some of these new products are CinnaGraham Toast Crunch, Reese Puffs Cluster Crunch, Strawberry Banana Cheerios, PJ Masks Cereal, and Plentiful. Hence, such product launches are expected to drive the breakfast cereals market during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Breakfast Cereals Market

Breakfast Cereals Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The soft skills training market report covers the following areas:

Breakfast Cereals Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Associated British Foods Plc, B and G Foods Inc., Bagrrys India Pvt. Ltd., Bio familia AG, Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc., Calbee Inc., Food For Life Baking Co. Inc., General Mills Inc., Hometown Food Co., Kellogg Co, Manischewitz Co., Marico Ltd., Natures Path Foods, Nestle SA, New England Natural Bakers, PepsiCo Inc., Post Holdings Inc., The Simply Good Foods Co., and Three Wishes Cereal are among some of the major market participants.

Vendor Offerings

B and G Foods Inc: The company offers breakfast cereals under the brand Cream of Wheat.

The company offers breakfast cereals under the brand Cream of Wheat. Bagrrys India Pvt: The company offers breakfast cereals such as granola, muesli, and flakes.

The company offers breakfast cereals such as granola, muesli, and flakes. Bio familia AG: The company offers breakfast cereals such as crunchy muesli, organic muesli, and kids muesli.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Customization options available as per your business needs

Access to 17000+ research report subscriptions, Buy the Report!

Breakfast Cereals Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends -

The rising number of Internet and e-commerce users is a primary trend in the breakfast cereal market during the forecast period. There is an increase in demand for online purchases mainly due to convenience, which has led to new market participants entering the global market for online distribution. Factors such as expanding food delivery services, an increasing number of smartphones, and growing internet usage are expected to significantly contribute to the market growth. With the advent of online distribution channels, several manufacturers are able to reach consumers in remote places, thereby expanding their market to new geographical areas. The main advantage of an e-commerce platform is that it encourages several consumers to repeat the purchase of a certain breakfast cereal. Factors such as the convenience offered by the online platform, including the simplicity of using debit or credit cards for payment from the convenience of the consumer's home and the ease of product delivery, are expected to drive the breakfast cereal market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges -

Fluctuations in food prices are a significant challenge hindering the breakfast cereal market growth during the forecast period. Even though cereal offers various nutritious values and health benefits, the main challenge regarding cereals is their affordability. There are significant price fluctuations in raw materials used to make whole-grain and high-fiber food products due to several unfavorable conditions such as floods, earthquakes, droughts, frost, and pestilence. Additionally, other factors which influence price fluctuations include sudden shifts in the economy and sociopolitical environment, which can negatively impact the breakfast cereal market growth. Hence, such factors are expected to hinder the breakfast cereal market growth during the forecast period.

For more detailed understanding of Market Dynamics download Sample reports

Breakfast Cereals Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Breakfast Cereals Market is segmented as below:

Distribution Channel

Supermarkets And Hypermarkets



Independent Retailers



Convenience Stores



Others

Product Type

Ready-to-eat cereals



Hot cereals

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

The market share growth by the supermarkets and hypermarkets segment is significant during the forecast period. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are the main two offline distribution channels in the organized retailing sector of breakfast cereals. Therefore the global expansion of these two distribution channels is expected to fuel market growth. Some of the prominent supermarkets and hypermarkets chains include Tesco Plc (Tesco), Carrefour Group, and Target Brands Corp. (Target). One of the main benefits of supermarkets and hypermarkets is that it allows consumers to select a wide variety of goods based on cost and quality. Hence, there is an increasing preference for this distribution channel among consumers who favor the conventional method of shopping. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the breakfast cereal market growth during the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities, historic (2017 to 2021) & forecast (2023-2027) – Download a Sample Report

Breakfast Cereals Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist breakfast cereals market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the breakfast cereals market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the breakfast cereals market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the breakfast cereals market, vendors

Gain instant lifetime access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The artificial sweetener market size is projected to increase by USD 2,017.87 million and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.05% between 2022 and 2027. This artificial sweetener market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (food and beverages, direct sales, pharmaceuticals, and others), type (aspartame, neotame, sucralose, acesulfame-k, and saccharin), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and The middle east and Africa). The increasing popularity of low-calorie sweeteners is the key factor driving the growth of the global artificial sweetener market.

The poke foods market size is projected to increase by USD 849.19 million and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.53% between 2022 and 2027. This poke foods market report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), product (varieties of tuna and other species), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). One of the key factors driving growth in the poke foods market is the health benefits of poke foods.

Breakfast Cereals Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.43% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5,623 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 3.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, Japan, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Associated British Foods Plc, B and G Foods Inc., Bagrrys India Pvt. Ltd., Bio familia AG, Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc., Calbee Inc., Food For Life Baking Co. Inc., General Mills Inc., Hometown Food Co., Kellogg Co, Manischewitz Co., Marico Ltd., Natures Path Foods, Nestle SA, New England Natural Bakers, PepsiCo Inc., Post Holdings Inc., The Simply Good Foods Co., and Three Wishes Cereal Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

