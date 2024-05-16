Breakfast Food Market size is set to grow by USD 125 bn from 2023-2027, frequent breakfast product launches to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global breakfast food market size is estimated to grow by USD 125 bn from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.31% during the forecast period.

For more insights on the forecast market size and historic data (2017 - 2021) - Download Free sample report in a minutes

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Breakfast Food Market 2023-2027

Forecast period 2023-2027 Base Year 2022 Historic Data 2017 - 2021 Segment Covered Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Product Type (Bakery products, Ready meals, Cereals, Snack bars, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled Nestle SA, General Mills Inc., Kellogg Co., PepsiCo Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., Del Monte Foods Inc., Unilever PLC, ITC Ltd., pladis Foods Ltd., Dr. August Oetker Nahrungsmittel KG, Conagra Brands Inc., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., Happy Egg Co. USA., Hormel Foods Corp., Versova, Aussee Oats Milling Pvt Ltd, Hildur Functional Foods Pvt. Ltd., Campbell Soup Co., Starbucks Corp., and Mars Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The plant-based breakfast food market has witnessed substantial growth due to the rising adoption of plant-based diets, environmental concerns, and health-conscious choices. Consumers seek alternatives to traditional items like eggs, bacon, and dairy-based products. Non-dairy milks from almonds, soy, oats, rice, and coconut are widely used in cereals, smoothies, and coffee. Fiber-rich, protein-packed plant-based foods such as porridge, waffles, pancakes, and sausages are gaining popularity among fitness enthusiasts and those managing health conditions like obesity, diabetes, and high cholesterol or blood pressure. Breakfast foods like oats, muesli, wheat, and corn are readily available in various stores, including convenience and departmental ones.

Market Challenges

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the global breakfast food market, causing disruptions in supply chains and increasing food prices. Cereals, dairy products, and other breakfast items, such as bread, eggs, porridge, waffles, pancakes, and sausages, have become more expensive due to logistical challenges, reduced agricultural output, and higher transportation costs. Consumers face difficulties affording these nutrient-rich foods, which are essential for metabolism, energy levels, and overall health. Food preferences and dietary patterns, including those favoring fiber, protein, and carbohydrates, have been influenced by health awareness and concerns related to obesity, diabetes, cholesterol, and high blood pressure. The market includes convenience stores, departmental stores, and online platforms, offering a variety of plant-based and spicy options, such as oats, muesli, and spicy chicken noodles or sirloin burgers.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend, driver and challenges - Buy Report

Segment Overview

This breakfast food market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Distribution Channel 1.1 Offline

1.2 Online Product Type 2.1 Bakery products

2.2 Ready meals

2.3 Cereals

2.4 Snack bars

2.5 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America



1.1 Offline- The breakfast food market can be segmented by distribution channel, with bakery products occupying a significant share due to their convenience and appeal. This segment includes local bakeries, grocery stores, cafes, specialty stores, and online stores. Bakery products, such as bread, pastries, waffles, pancakes, and sausages, offer quick energy and essential nutrients like fiber, protein, and carbohydrates, making them popular choices for individuals with busy schedules. Breakfast cereals and dairy products are also key players in this market, catering to various dietary patterns and food preferences. Health awareness and fitness enthusiasts increasingly opt for plant-based and low-calorie options, while those dealing with health issues like obesity, diabetes, and high blood pressure may prefer specific products like oats, muesli, or fiber-rich porridge. Convenience stores and departmental stores also stock a wide range of breakfast foods, catering to diverse consumer needs and preferences.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2023-2027) and historic data (2017 - 2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The breakfast food market caters to the nutritional needs of fitness enthusiasts, addressing health concerns such as obesity, diabetes, high cholesterol, and high blood pressure. Consumers increasingly prefer plant-based options, leading to the popularity of plant-based cereals and bread. Convenience stores and departmental stores stock a wide range of breakfast foods, including spicy chicken noodles, breakfast cereals, dairy products, and various types of breakfast food like porridge, waffles, pancakes, sausages, and eggs. Fiber-rich foods are a key focus, ensuring a balanced and nutritious start to the day.

Market Research Overview

The breakfast food market encompasses a variety of products and dishes consumed to kick-start the day. These include cereals, oats, pancakes, waffles, muesli, eggs, bacon, fruits, yogurt, and smoothies. Choices are plentiful, with consumers opting for convenient, ready-to-eat options or traditional, homemade meals. Spicy choices like chorizo or sirloin can be found, as well as dairy-free and vegan alternatives. Departments or stores dedicated to breakfast foods cater to diverse dietary needs and preferences. Producers and processors focus on creating innovative, nutritious, and delicious options to cater to the ever-evolving breakfast food landscape. Dietary trends, such as low-carb or high-protein diets, influence the market's growth and product development. Overall, the breakfast food market offers a wide range of options to suit various tastes, lifestyles, and dietary requirements.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Product Type

Bakery Products



Ready Meals



Cereals



Snack Bars



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio