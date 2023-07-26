Breakfast food market size is to grow by USD 125 billion from 2022 to 2027|Frequent breakfast product launches drive the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The breakfast food market size is expected to grow by USD 125 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.31% during the forecast period. The frequent breakfast product launches are notably driving the market growth. The global breakfast food market has a fragmented structure, with various domestic and international vendors offering different types of breakfast products. These vendors are continuously launching new products and expanding their offerings to attract more consumers and increase market visibility. For example, in October 2022, Quaker Oats Company Brands, Inc. introduced a new product, Quaker Oats Muesli, to enter the ready-to-eat cereal segment. The increasing number of product launches is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. View the new Sample Report within minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Breakfast Food Market 2023-2027

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our breakfast food market report covers the following areas:

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Nestle SA, General Mills Inc., Kellogg Co., PepsiCo Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., Del Monte Foods Inc., Unilever PLC, ITC Ltd., pladis Foods Ltd., Dr. August Oetker Nahrungsmittel KG, Conagra Brands Inc., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., Happy Egg Co. USA., Hormel Foods Corp., Versova, Aussee Oats Milling Pvt Ltd, Hildur Functional Foods Pvt. Ltd., Campbell Soup Co., Starbucks Corp., and Mars Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the Frequent breakfast product launches will offer immense growth opportunities, Fluctuations in food prices will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Breakfast Food Market 2023-2027: Trends

Plant-based foods gaining traction is an emerging trend shaping market growth. In recent years, there has been a significant rise in the demand for plant-based breakfast foods due to factors such as the growing popularity of plant-based diets, increased awareness of the environmental impact of animal agriculture, and a desire for healthier eating habits. This trend is expected to continue as more people adopt plant-based diets or incorporate more plant-based options into their meals. Food companies are responding to this demand by offering a wider range of plant-based breakfast options to cater to diverse dietary preferences and lifestyles. As a result, the increased consumption of plant-based breakfast foods is expected to positively impact the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Breakfast Food Market 2023-2027: SegmentationBreakfast Food Market is segmented as below:

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

The offline distribution channel generated higher revenues for the global breakfast foods market in 2022. Different offline sales channels like supermarkets, convenience stores, and local grocery stores are easily accessible and convenient for purchasing food products. Consumers trust physical stores more than online stores as they can see and inspect the products before buying. These offline channels often offer promotions and discounts that attract customers and increase the popularity of specific food products. Vendors in the market are also focusing on collaborating with retailers to expand their product presence and geographical reach, which can further boost sales and popularity of breakfast foods in offline channels. For instance, vendors are collaborating with large retail outlets like Walmart Inc., Costco Wholesale Corp., and Kroger Co. The wide presence and popularity of these stores are expected to drive the adoption of breakfast foods during the forecast period.

Breakfast Food Market 2023-2027: Challenge

The fluctuation in food prices is a significant challenge impeding market growth. The recent pandemic has caused significant impacts, including disruptions in global supply chains, which have negatively affected the production, distribution, and availability of food. Lockdown measures, labour shortages, and border restrictions have led to logistical challenges, reduced agricultural output, and increased transportation costs, contributing to higher food prices. Food prices also fluctuate due to sudden changes in socio-political and economic conditions, such as the Russia-Ukraine war. The fluctuation of grain prices year-over-year (y-o-y) poses a challenge to the growth of the market in focus. These factors are expected to hinder the growth of the global breakfast food market during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Breakfast Food Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Breakfast Food Market, including some of the vendors as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Breakfast Food Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Vendors Offerings

PepsiCo Inc. - The company offers breakfast foods such as fruits and yoghurt.

The company offers breakfast foods such as fruits and yoghurt. Kraft Heinz Co. - The company offers breakfast foods such as pancakes.

The company offers breakfast foods such as pancakes. Kellogg Co. - The company offers breakfast foods under the brand Healthy Choice.

Breakfast Food Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist breakfast food market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the breakfast food market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

The growth of the breakfast food market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of breakfast food market vendors

Breakfast Food Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.31% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 125 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%) 4.36 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 30% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Nestle SA, General Mills Inc., Kellogg Co., PepsiCo Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., Del Monte Foods Inc., Unilever PLC, ITC Ltd., pladis Foods Ltd., Dr. August Oetker Nahrungsmittel KG, Conagra Brands Inc., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., Happy Egg Co. USA., Hormel Foods Corp., Versova, Aussee Oats Milling Pvt Ltd, Hildur Functional Foods Pvt. Ltd., Campbell Soup Co., Starbucks Corp., and Mars Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

