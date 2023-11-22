Breakfast Food Market size to increase by USD 125 billion from 2022 to 2027; Frequent breakfast product launches drive the market - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

22 Nov, 2023, 02:15 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The breakfast food market is expected to grow by USD 125 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of 5.31% during the forecast period. Frequent breakfast product launches are notably driving the breakfast food market. However, factors such as Fluctuations in food prices may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Product Type (Bakery products, Ready meals, Cereals, Snack bars, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Breakfast Food Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Breakfast Food Market 2023-2027

 Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The Free sample report is available in PDF format

Key Segment Analysis

  • The market share growth by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. In 2022, the offline distribution channel proved to be more profitable for the global breakfast foods market. People find it easy and convenient to purchase food products from supermarkets, convenience stores, and local grocery stores. Offline sales channels are trusted more by consumers than online stores as they can see and inspect the products before buying. This can lead to higher sales and popularity of breakfast foods in offline channels. Moreover, physical stores offer various promotions and discounts that can attract customers and increase the popularity of certain food products. As a result, vendors in the market are collaborating with retailers to increase product visibility and expand their geographical presence.

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View Free PDF Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis 

  • North America is estimated to contribute 30% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The breakfast food market in North America is significant in terms of its size and is experiencing steady growth. Factors such as evolving consumer preferences, busy lifestyles, and the increased popularity of on-the-go breakfast options have contributed to the market expansion. Traditional breakfast foods like cereals, milk, eggs, bacon, sausages, and bread are still the top choices among consumers, and they continue to dominate the regional breakfast food market.

Company Insights 
The breakfast food market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including: Nestle SA, General Mills Inc., Kellogg Co., PepsiCo Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., Del Monte Foods Inc., Unilever PLC, ITC Ltd., pladis Foods Ltd., Dr. August Oetker Nahrungsmittel KG, Conagra Brands Inc., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., Happy Egg Co. USA., Hormel Foods Corp., Versova, Aussee Oats Milling Pvt Ltd, Hildur Functional Foods Pvt. Ltd., Campbell Soup Co., Starbucks Corp., and Mars Inc.

View PDF Free Sample Report to find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by companies and their product offerings.

Breakfast Food Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.31%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 125 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

4.36

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 30%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Market Segmentation by Product Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

