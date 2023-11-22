Breakfast Food Market size to increase by USD 125 billion from 2022 to 2027; Frequent breakfast product launches drive the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The breakfast food market is expected to grow by USD 125 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of 5.31% during the forecast period. Frequent breakfast product launches are notably driving the breakfast food market. However, factors such as Fluctuations in food prices may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Product Type (Bakery products, Ready meals, Cereals, Snack bars, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Key Segment Analysis

The market share growth by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. In 2022, the offline distribution channel proved to be more profitable for the global breakfast foods market. People find it easy and convenient to purchase food products from supermarkets, convenience stores, and local grocery stores. Offline sales channels are trusted more by consumers than online stores as they can see and inspect the products before buying. This can lead to higher sales and popularity of breakfast foods in offline channels. Moreover, physical stores offer various promotions and discounts that can attract customers and increase the popularity of certain food products. As a result, vendors in the market are collaborating with retailers to increase product visibility and expand their geographical presence.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America is estimated to contribute 30% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The breakfast food market in North America is significant in terms of its size and is experiencing steady growth. Factors such as evolving consumer preferences, busy lifestyles, and the increased popularity of on-the-go breakfast options have contributed to the market expansion. Traditional breakfast foods like cereals, milk, eggs, bacon, sausages, and bread are still the top choices among consumers, and they continue to dominate the regional breakfast food market.

Company Insights

The breakfast food market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including: Nestle SA, General Mills Inc., Kellogg Co., PepsiCo Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., Del Monte Foods Inc., Unilever PLC, ITC Ltd., pladis Foods Ltd., Dr. August Oetker Nahrungsmittel KG, Conagra Brands Inc., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., Happy Egg Co. USA., Hormel Foods Corp., Versova, Aussee Oats Milling Pvt Ltd, Hildur Functional Foods Pvt. Ltd., Campbell Soup Co., Starbucks Corp., and Mars Inc.

Breakfast Food Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.31% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 125 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.36 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 30% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

