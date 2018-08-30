Breakfast Food Trends Inspired by Hispanic and Multicultural Consumers

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Breakfast in America is full of familiar comfort foods. Yet with each passing year our concept of comfort food becomes increasingly artisanal and international. Breakfast trends at both retail and foodservice are adapting to these evolving tastes, requiring food industry players to adjust to satisfy consumers, according to Packaged Facts in Bundle: Breakfast Trends and Opportunities, a new three report collection of market research studies on breakfast retail, foodservice, and culinary trends.

"Now more than ever, success as a marketer and manufacturer in the breakfast food industry requires understanding that breakfast trends at both retail and foodservice reflect a growing consumer state of mind that the most important meal of the day is one that can be experienced in a multitude of ways," says David Sprinkle, research director for Packaged Facts.

In the report Packaged Facts reveals that more than half of U.S. households agree that breakfast is more important than lunch or dinner. Consumers who believe in the superiority of breakfast above all other meal times are dubbed "breakfast believers" by Packaged Facts. The market research firm found that women, adults over age 65, African Americans, and Hispanics emerge as demographics with greater propensity to be breakfast believers.

Based on a variety of factors and trends, Hispanics are positioned to be among the most influential "breakfast believers". Accounting for more than 60 million in 2018, Hispanics represent almost 19% of the U.S. population and are expected to grow 9% through 2020. This growing presence combined with an impressive collective buying power requires marketers to leverage strategies in order to appeal to the respective traditional and cultural values of Hispanics and other multicultural consumers. Packaged Facts points to the growing popularity of breakfast bowls and breakfast hash as culinary trends that have gained prominence on restaurant menus in part because they are formats that welcome all kinds of global flavor influences, such as Asian and Hispanic ingredients.

"Race and ethnicity emerge as distinguishing characteristics in breakfast usage and habits. With an increasingly diverse population, it's prudent for breakfast marketers and restaurateurs to understand the importance of targeting households across the cultural spectrum," says Sprinkle.

Foodservice is arguably leading the charge in catering to consumer demand for globally inspired and authentic breakfast foods that extend beyond breakfast bowls. For example, there's the burgeoning Asian breakfast trend, where thrill-seeking chefs and customers look eastward in the morning to breakfast banh mi, congee (savory rice porridge), a.m. fried rice, bao, the crepe-like Chinese jianbing, and other Asian inspirations. And don't forget breakfast specialties with Hispanic sabor that have gone next-generation, including chilaquiles and migas, which target not just Hispanics, but all the ravenous Millennials looking for what's next.

About the Report

This research report collection, Bundle: Breakfast Trends and Opportunities (3 Reports), is ideal for anyone seeking an in-depth, panoramic examination of the American market for breakfast products at retail and breakfast culinary trends at foodservice. Combined, the reports offer 300+ pages of trends, insights, market analysis, estimates, projections, charts, and graphs.

Featured in this collection are three Packaged Facts reports published in 2018:

Breakfast: Retail Product Trends and Opportunities in the U.S., 2nd Edition

Breakfast and Breakfast Foods All Day: Culinary Trend Tracking Series

Eggs: Culinary Trend Tracking Series

View additional information about Bundle: Breakfast Trends and Opportunities (3 Reports), including purchase options, the abstract, table of contents, and related reports, at Packaged Facts' website: https://www.packagedfacts.com/food-beverage-market-c84/.

About Packaged Facts

Packaged Facts, a division of MarketResearch.com, publishes market intelligence on a wide range of consumer market topics, including consumer demographics and shopper insights, consumer financial products and services, consumer goods and retailing, and pet products and services. Packaged Facts also offers a full range of custom research services. Reports can be purchased at our company website and are also available through MarketResearch.com.

For more essential insights from Packaged Facts be sure to follow us on Twitter and Google+. Please link any media references to our reports or data to https://www.packagedfacts.com/.

