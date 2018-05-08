Breakfast Technical Briefing on Shipping Stocks -- Eagle Bulk Shipping, Euronav, GasLog, and Navios Maritime Acquisition

If you want a free Stock Review on EGLE, EURN, GLOG, and NNA sign up now at www.wallstequities.com/registration. WallStEquities.com explores the international Shipping industry, which is responsible for the carriage of around 90% of world trade and is the life blood of the global economy. Without shipping, intercontinental trade, the bulk transport of raw materials, and the import/export of affordable food and manufactured goods would simply not be possible. In this morning's lineup are these four stocks: Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLE), Euronav N.V. (NYSE: EURN), GasLog Ltd (NYSE: GLOG), and Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: NNA). All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below. www.wallstequities.com/registration

Eagle Bulk Shipping

Stamford, Connecticut headquartered Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.'s shares gained 1.90%, closing Monday's trading session at $5.35. The stock recorded a trading volume of 237,784 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 11.69% in the last month, 21.04% over the previous three months, and 17.32% over the past year. The stock is trading 4.15% above its 50-day moving average and 13.12% above its 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of the Company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 60.68.

On April 27th, 2018, Eagle Bulk Shipping announced that it will report its financial results for Q1 2018 ended March 31st, 2018 after the close of stock market trading on May 09th, 2018. Members of the senior management team will host a teleconference and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on May 10th, 2018, to discuss the results. Get the full research report on EGLE for free by clicking below at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=EGLE

Euronav

On Monday, shares in Antwerp, Belgium headquartered Euronav N.V. recorded a trading volume of 330,542 shares. The stock rose 0.62%, ending the day at $8.15. The Company's shares have advanced 2.52% in the previous three months and 3.16% over the past year. The stock is trading below its 200-day moving average by 1.68%. Furthermore, shares of Euronav, which together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages a fleet of vessels for the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide, have an RSI of 41.92. EURN's complimentary research coverage is a few simple steps away at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=EURN

GasLog

Monaco-based GasLog Ltd's stock finished the day 3.08% higher at $18.40. A total volume of 528,095 shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 418,010 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 9.52% in the last month and 33.82% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 6.94% and 2.10%, respectively. Additionally, shares of GasLog, which operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas carriers providing support to international energy companies, have an RSI of 60.93.

On May 03rd, 2018, GasLog's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per common share, or $12.1 million in the aggregate, payable on May 24th, 2018 to shareholders of record as of May 14th, 2018. Register for your free research report on GLOG at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=GLOG

Navios Maritime Acquisition

Shares in Monaco-based Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp. ended yesterday's session 1.33% higher at $0.76. The stock recorded a trading volume of 210,293 shares. The Company's shares are trading 7.39% below their 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of the Company, which provides marine transportation services worldwide, have an RSI of 39.39.

On April 19th, 2018, Navios Maritime Acquisition announced that it has completed a $71.5-million sale and leaseback agreement for four MR2 product tankers. The proceeds have been used to extinguish $69.25 million of indebtedness. The agreement provides for 24 quarterly payments of $1.5 million each, plus interest at LIBOR plus 305 bps per annum. The Company has an obligation to purchase the vessels at the end of sixth year for $35.8 million. Wall St. Equities' downloadable research report on NNA available at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=NNA

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/breakfast-technical-briefing-on-shipping-stocks----eagle-bulk-shipping-euronav-gaslog-and-navios-maritime-acquisition-300644340.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities