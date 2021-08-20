Breaking Bad named show Canadians most want to see return | SlotsOnlineCanada.com

The online analysis involved looking at Tweets made around potential reunions of the world's most popular TV shows, and assigning a positivity/negativity score to each, and looking at national search data via ahrefs, to see which show reunion fans are rooting for the most.

While Breaking Bad saw the biggest interest, other shows that Canadians fans would love to see make a comeback include Scrubs, Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Community.

Top five shows CA fans want to return:

Breaking Bad

Scrubs

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Community

That '70s Show

When it comes to which popular TV show characters have seen the most love online over the last year, a Twitter analysis reveals that Buffy the Vampire Slayer characters dominate the charts, with on/off vampiric love interest Angel coming out as fan favourite, followed closely by Buffy herself.

Buffy's sister Dawn, however, sees the least support online, alongside seemingly heartless Dr. Bob Kelso from Scrubs, despite his warming transformation over the series.

Based on global Twitter sentiment around the shows, the study found that it's Buffy the Vampire Slayer that fans around the world most want to see reunite - which makes sense, given that fans and cast were celebrating the show's 24 year anniversary back in March.

This suggests that fans are more likely to express interest in a show reunion around an anniversary, particularly for long-running series that received massive support while on air.

The study also looked at which characters prove the most popular in top shows, and found that Charlotte York is the fan favourite star in Sex and the City, while Angel took the top spot in Buffy the Vampire Slayer among fans.

Gayle Mitchell, Senior Editor at SlotsOnlineCanada commented on the findings, saying "We wanted to look into the concept of potential show reunions, as it's always a gamble as to whether or not fans want to see their favourite series return or if they'd prefer them to have ended on a high.

"It's interesting to see that the appetite is definitely there for cult classics like Buffy the Vampire Slayer to make a return, as well as recent hits like New Girl - even after 18 years of it being off our screens. It leads us to ask whether any currently-airing series will also have such a lasting impression on fans."

The study follows a recent uptick in interest around a potential Buffy the Vampire Slayer reunion, given the increased fan interest around the show's 24th anniversary (March 10th).

Notes:

Data is gathered from Twitter, looking at Tweets made around potential series reunions over the last year. Shows analysed were those that showed the highest global search volume, while article sentiment analysis around potential reunions was deemed via Buzzsumo.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1599080/Breaking_Bad_TV_Reunions_Ranking.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1599081/TV_reunion_ranking.jpg

SOURCE SlotsOnlineCanada.com