Breaking Barreras: HACE's 44th National Leadership Summit Champions Latino Leaders Ready to Rise

Event empowers Latino professionals and other underrepresented groups to break barriers and rise with confidence

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hispanic Alliance for Career Enhancement (HACE), a national organization based in Chicago advancing leadership and career growth for diverse professionals, invites corporate leaders, ERG and HR practitioners, nonprofit and community partners, and emerging professionals to its two-day 44th Annual National Leadership Summit.

The 2026 theme, "Breaking Barreras: Cultivating the Power of Líderes," will bring together thought leaders, corporate executives, industry experts, and inspiring voices from across the HACE community for two days of learning, connection, and leadership development. Through keynote conversations, panels, and interactive sessions, participants will explore how leaders challenge the status quo, unlock potential, and create new pathways for growth.

The Summit will take place in person on Wednesday, April 29, and Thursday, April 30, 2026, from 8:00 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. CST at Convene at Willis Tower, located at 233 South Wacker Drive, Chicago, IL 60606. An Awards Celebration will follow on April 29 at The Dalcy, where HACE will honor distinguished leaders from across its national network. Honorees will be announced in early 2026.

The phrase "Breaking Barreras" reflects the courage to challenge what limits opportunity and to create new possibilities. "Cultivating the Power of Líderes" underscores HACE's commitment to developing leadership that drives meaningful impact across organizations, communities, and the broader economy.

"This Summit is about equipping leaders with the tools, networks, and confidence to move from intention to action," said HACE President and CEO Patricia Mota. "We're creating space for leaders to connect, learn from one another, and build pathways that strengthen workplaces and communities alike."

The Summit attracts hundreds of professionals nationwide, including corporate partners, ERG leaders, HR and talent professionals, nonprofit and community partners, and individuals seeking to advance their leadership journeys. Sessions will address topics such as expanding access to opportunity, designing intentional leadership pathways, navigating career mobility, and addressing real-world workforce challenges.

For more information about the 2026 HACE National Leadership Summit, visit haceonline.org/summit2026.

About HACE

The Hispanic Alliance for Career Enhancement (HACE) is a national nonprofit dedicated to advancing Latino professionals and building inclusive, high-performing workplaces. Through award-winning leadership programs, corporate partnerships, and career resources, HACE equips individuals and organizations to achieve measurable results in representation, retention, and leadership development.

Programs include Mujeres de HACE, El Futuro, the University Leadership Program, and many more—forming a comprehensive ecosystem that cultivates leadership across sectors and career stages.

For more information, visit www.haceonline.org or follow @HACEonline on social media.

