'Breaking Barriers', a new sculpture by artist Ivan Toth Depeña, commemorates the life of Jack Trice, Iowa State University's first African-American athlete

The monument contemplates the idea of strength, struggle and absence. Trice died from injuries he received during his first game in October of 1923. The work was installed for the centennial anniversary of Trice's death.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Created by artist Ivan Toth Depeña (Depeña Studio), 'Breaking Barriers' contemplates the idea of strength, struggle and absence that coincide with Jack Trice's legacy. The sculpture's location at the entrance of Trice Stadium on Iowa State University's campus, challenges sports fans and students by increasing the awareness of a significant, historical event imbued by actions surrounding racial injustice. On a monumental scale, the sculpture intends to invoke the spirit of perseverance, memory/reflection and subsequent contemplation regarding our current state of unrest surrounding the subject of inequality.

'Breaking Barriers', in honor of Jack Trice. Photo: Paul Gates Photography

The central monument consists of a large scale, white volume which has been fractured and broken through by the visage of Jack Trice. The interior, three-dimensional silhouette is large enough to encourage the viewer to pass through and experience the visual complexity that represents breaking the imposing barrier. Special attention has been paid to the material's color, shape and texture to reference the underlying conceptual intent. On the outside of the sculpture, appear bronze cleat castings, shown in Trice's defensive player stride fading away from the field and reflecting on his absence. In addition, there are two benches split by Trice's symbolic wake. Made from the same material as the sculpture, the benches encourage contemplation on the past, present and the future surrounding Trice's struggle and legacy.

The story of Jack Trice:

The night before his first and, tragically, his last college football game, Jack Trice was separated from his teammates. Officials at the football team's hotel did not allow Trice to eat with his teammates, resulting in the isolation of the Trice. Preparing for the game against Minnesota, Jack Trice wrote a letter, expressing his thoughts and concerns about the next day.

"The honor of my race, family and self are at stake. Everyone is expecting me to do big things. I will!" - Jack Trice, excerpt from letter written the night before his fatal injury

The words "I will," have become tied to Jack Trice's legacy. During the game, Jack Trice fractured his collarbone but continued playing. Later in the game, he fell and was trampled by several Minnesota players. Trice was treated at a local hospital and returned home to Ames. Two days later, he died from his injuries. Though it has never been confirmed, it is speculated that Jack Trice was targeted for his skin color.

Project Credits:

Artist: Ivan Toth Depeña

Client: Iowa State University

Fabrication: American Artstone, Outshaped, Carolina Bronze

Ivan Toth Depeña is an artist based in Charlotte, NC, after having lived and worked in Miami, FL and New York, NY. With a Master's Degree in Architecture from Harvard University's Graduate School of Design, Depeña's artistic production is informed by his experience in art, architecture, technology and design, and encompasses a range of media. Depeña works in the public realm and maintains a rigorous studio practice. He has exhibited extensively, nationally and internationally, in both solo and group exhibitions, including the McColl Center, NC; Praxis NY, NYC; New Britain Museum of American Art, CT; Miami Art Museum, Frost Art Museum, and the Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami. Depeña has completed large public commissions in Denver, Albuquerque, Nashville, and Miami. His work is held in numerous public and private collections.In 2014, Depeña received a prestigious Knight Arts Challenge Grant. He was a finalist for the Cisneros Fontanals Art Foundation program for Hispanic artists for 2017-2018. In addition, he received a nomination for the prestigious United States Artist grant in 2017. His public art projects have been selected for the Americans for the Arts Public Art Network Year in Review including "Air/Traffic/Control" in 2019, "Surface" in 2018, and "Reflect" in 2012.

