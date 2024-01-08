Breaking Barriers: California Health Care Foundation Partners with MDisrupt to Fuel Digital Health Pioneers Revolutionizing Healthcare for All

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MDisrupt, the leading health expert marketplace connecting healthcare experts with innovative health tech companies, is excited to announce a partnership with the California Health Care Foundation (CHCF). This collaboration is dedicated to supporting early-stage companies led by diverse founders in the digital health sector that are developing solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of Californians enrolled in Medi-Cal, the state's Medicaid program.

MDisrupt is committed to bolstering CHCF's program-related investments (PRIs), which are investments made in early-stage companies. Leveraging the power of MDisrupt's national cohort of healthcare subject matter experts, this support aims to strengthen the clinical, regulatory and commercialization efforts of these innovators. The primary goal is to ensure that all Californians have easy access to the best-in-class health solutions by enabling the companies developing them to access critical healthcare experts to bring their solutions to market quickly and effectively.

"By supporting our PRIs with health expert operators, we are bridging knowledge gaps to overcome systemic barriers that exist today for diverse entrepreneurs. Partnering with MDisrupt allows us to deepen our commitment to serve populations with low-incomes by empowering the operational teams driving digital health innovations, often mirroring the diversity of the Medi-Cal populations they serve,'' said Vanessa Villaverde, senior program investment officer, California HealthCare Foundation. 

MDisrupt's extensive network of health experts, technologists, and industry leaders include clinicians, health system executives, payors, market access and commercialization experts, complementing CHCF's deep understanding of healthcare policy and its commitment to health equity. Together, the partnership is poised to offer entrepreneurs access to a broad network of healthcare leaders with deep subject matter expertise. 

"By combining our expertise with the profound policy expertise and resources of CHCF, we are looking forward to accelerating the development and adoption of innovative health solutions for the Medi-Cal population," stated Ruby Gadelrab, founder and CEO of MDisrupt. "We believe this partnership stands as a testament to what can be achieved when philanthropic organizations unite with private sector operational experts with a common purpose of improving health outcomes for all."

Prospective partners are encouraged to reach out to MDisrupt for more information on utilizing operational experts to enable your portfolio of program-related investments.  

For additional information on partnerships or to schedule an interview, please contact [email protected].

About MDisrupt:
MDisrupt is the healthtech and life sciences industry's leading expert marketplace, with over 2000 experts from established institutions such as Blue Cross Blue Shield, CVS, Willis Towers Watson, U.S. FDA, Optum, and Cleveland Clinic. We connect healthtech and life science companies with vetted and curated health experts to help them build, commercialize, and scale their health products. MDisrupt serves companies across the healthtech and life sciences sectors, including startups, scale-ups, and established enterprise organizations.

About California Healthcare Foundation:
The California Health Care Foundation is an independent, nonprofit philanthropy that works to improve the health care system so that all Californians have the care they need. We focus on making sure the system works for Californians with low incomes and for communities who have traditionally faced the greatest barriers to care. 

