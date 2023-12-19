Breaking Barriers: Fluent BioSciences and Element Biosciences Collaborate to Enhance scRNA-seq Access

News provided by

Fluent BioSciences

19 Dec, 2023, 13:30 ET

WATERTOWN, Mass., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fluent BioSciences, a leader in breakthrough single-cell analysis technology, and Element Biosciences, a pioneer in novel sequencing solutions, are excited to announce their collaboration to enhance the accessibility and scalability of single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq).

Single-cell RNA sequencing has been a crucial tool in unraveling cellular and molecular diversity within complex tissues. However, barriers such as specialized capital investment and limited accessibility have hindered its widespread adoption. Fluent BioSciences addresses these challenges with its Particle-templated Instant Partitions sequencing (PIPseq) technology, providing a low barrier to entry without the need for complex instrumentation or expensive consumables.

The collaboration with Element Biosciences showcases the exceptional accuracy and cost-effectiveness of the AVITI System's novel avidity base chemistry (ABC) with the operational flexibility of its two independent flow cells and versatile menu of read outputs when combined with Fluent BioSciences's PIPseq innovative single-cell suite of kits to enable a multitude of workflow combinations for end users.

A recent application note highlights the successful collaboration between Fluent BioSciences and Element Biosciences, showcasing the compatibility of PIPseq libraries with the AVITI System. The technical demonstration involved converting five complete PIPseq libraries for Element AVITI sequencing, yielding impressive results across diverse cell types and input scales.

This collaboration marks a significant step forward in making single-cell RNA sequencing more accessible, cost-effective, and scalable for laboratories worldwide. Fluent BioSciences and Element Biosciences are committed to empowering researchers with cutting-edge technologies that advance the understanding of cellular and molecular diversity.

About Fluent BioSciences:
Fluent BioSciences is a leading innovator in single-cell analysis technology, providing breakthrough solutions for researchers in genomics and cellular biology. The company's Particle-templated Instant Partitions sequencing (PIPseq) technology offers a simplified and cost-effective approach to single-cell RNA sequencing, enabling a wide range of applications in diverse laboratory settings.

Contact: Jessie Matakis, [email protected] 

SOURCE Fluent BioSciences

Also from this source

Pioneering Scalable Single Cell RNA Sequencing: A Partnership Announced with Fluent BioSciences and Singular Genomics®

Fluent BioSciences, a cutting-edge life science company transforming single cell analysis through simple, cost-effective, and highly scalable...

New 5th Generation Chemistry from Fluent BioSciences Eliminates Key Limitations of Single Cell Analysis, Achieving 64% Improved Sensitivity

Fluent BioSciences, a leading life sciences company dedicated to transforming single-cell analysis with innovative, cost-effective, and scalable...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.