Breaking Barriers: Funexpected Math Technology Сontributes to University of Chicago Inclusive Learning Research Project

News provided by

Funexpected LTD

08 Feb, 2024, 11:00 ET

LONDON, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Funexpected, the mobile application for early STEM tutoring, proudly acknowledges its role in the completed research project by the University of Chicago BIP Lab.

The project set out to understand how technology might enhance children's math skills and reduce skill gaps between children from low-income and high-income homes. In the Randomized Controlled Trial, the children of parents without a bachelor's degree who used math apps, including Funexpected, improved their math skills by 3 national percentile points compared to children who used non-digital learning materials only.

"We were encouraged to find that high quality math apps like Funexpected can help narrow math skill gaps between advantaged and disadvantaged children," says Michelle Park Michelini, BIP Lab's Executive Director. "We need to work across sectors to equalize access to learning apps in the homes of families with young children."

"The math gap starts as early as 5 years then only widens. In just 15 minutes a day, quality math talk can close this gap. The problem is that parents usually lack the necessary background or time for this," says Natalia Pererldik, Funexpected Co-Founder and CEO.

Funexpected remains committed to its partnership with BIP Lab, exploring ways to leverage parental involvement for enriching children's learning experiences.

"We're delighted to be part of a project dedicated to narrowing the skill gap between advantaged and disadvantaged children," emphasizes Alexandra Kazilo, Co-Founder and Creative Lead at Funexpected. "Very few families can afford extra tutoring for their children. That's why we scale the depth of the best math teachers' experience: to make quality math lessons available to as many people as possible."

About Funexpected

Founded in 2018 by Natalia Pereldik and Alexandra Kazilo, the Funexpected Math app addresses the challenge of early math literacy by delivering personalized STEM tutoring for children aged 3-7. Funexpected's digital tutor mirrors the enriching experience of learning from an excellent math teacher, guiding students at risk of falling behind through challenging concepts in games, and presenting enrichment tasks to those who find regular classes too easy. Funexpected advocates for visual explanations, captivating storytelling, and an encouraging environment for experiential learning, offering a curriculum that extends beyond the Common Core. Recognized by 10+ international awards including Webby and EdTech Breakthrough, Funexpected boasts a global community of over 1 million children developing early math literacy in 16 languages.

Media Contact:
Alexandra Kazilo
[email protected]

SOURCE Funexpected LTD

