Breaking Barriers: GNB Swiss Investments AG and Reltime introduce World's First Geographically Unrestricted Cross-Border Payments Platform

ZURICH and OSLO, Norway, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reltime, a leading Web 3.0 fintech specialising in cutting-edge payment technologies is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with GNB Swiss Investments AG, a pioneering financial institution known for its innovative solutions, Together, the companies are aiming to revolutionise the financial landscape by unveiling a world's first cost-effective and unrestricted Cross-border Payments with Global Impact.



The collaboration between GNB Swiss and Reltime signifies a significant leap forward in the realm of international transactions. The underlying platform transcends traditional barriers, empowering individuals and businesses to execute cross-border payments seamlessly, efficiently, and without the constraints of geographic limitations.

Established in 2013, GNB Swiss Investments AG is a renowned private equity investment and project finance firm based in Zurich. The company collaborates with the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) regulated financial service providers, major telecom operators, and banks in 30 countries across the MENASA (Middle East, Africa, and Southeast Asia) region. Serving a vast network of over 2 billion users through its global customer network, GNB Swiss has solidified its technology reputation through the acquisition of patents, licenses, and cutting-edge technologies.



"At GNB Swiss, we have always been committed to pushing the boundaries of financial innovation. Teaming up with Reltime to introduce a highly Economic & Geographically Unrestricted Cross-Border Payments is a testament to our shared dedication to providing transformative solutions," said Hani Salem, Chairman and CEO at GNB Swiss Investments AG. "This revolutionary milestone will reshape the way global transactions are conducted, fostering economic growth and financial inclusion on a global scale."



Reltime's expertise in developing cutting-edge Web3 SuperApp and innovative services complement GNB Swiss' commitment to excellence, making this collaboration a natural fit. By harnessing the power of technology, the partnership aims to redefine the future of cross-border payments, addressing the challenges that have historically hindered swift and cost-effective international transactions.



"We are excited to join forces with GNB Swiss Investments AG to introduce a solution that will change the dynamics of cross-border payments," said Marlene Julo, Co-founder and Chair of Board at Reltime. "Our combined efforts will unlock new opportunities for businesses and individuals, fostering stronger global connections and driving economic progress."

About GNB Investments AG

The private equity company GNB Swiss Investments was founded in August 2013. Our goal is to guide, structure and expand investors' access to different industries and to create a safe and trustworthy environment for professional investors. We are aware of the world trends in all sectors we operate at, hence providing clients with innovative Up-To-Date advice. We specialize in growth equity investments, project development and financing in a variety of sectors. As a sustainability-focused company, we invest in excellently managed, growing companies with proven business models and solid management.

For more information, visit: https://gnbswiss.com/

About Reltime AS

Reltime is revolutionizing the financial and digital services industry with its advanced patented Web3 platform. Reltime has developed its own Layer-1 Proof of Authority Blockchain with zero transaction and gas fees. The platform includes a range of applications such as non-custodian wallets, SuperApp, loyalty programs, payment solutions, lending services, QR codes, CBDCs and digital fiats, and utility tokens. Additionally, the Reltime platform provides customer administration features like eKYC, identity management, SLA, and reporting. By incorporating a decentralized identity, Reltime is driving the next generation of digitization in supply chain management, tokenization, asset ownership, and global trade.

For more information about Reltime AS, visit www.reltime.com

