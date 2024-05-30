Breaking Barriers in Skateboarding History, 14-year-old Vans Global Skateboarder Arisa Trew makes her mark as the first Woman to Successfully land a 900
May 30, 2024, 12:25 ET
COSTA MESA, Calif., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vans Global Skateboarder Arisa Trew is making history in skateboarding. In 2023, she shattered barriers by becoming the first woman to land a 720 on a skateboard and then the first to perform the trick in a competition run, clinching the Women's Skateboard Vert gold at X Games California 2023. The next day, she added another feather to her cap by winning the Women's Skateboard Park Gold, making her the youngest X Games double gold medalist at 13. These remarkable achievements led to her being honored with the 2024 Laureus World Sports Award for Action Sports Person of the Year. Following the award, Arisa became the first woman to land a Switch 540. Now, she's taking Skateboarding to even greater heights by becoming the first female to land a 900, a feat accomplished 25 years after Tony Hawk's groundbreaking achievement.
