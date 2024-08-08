Breaking Barriers: "Salvează o inimă" Association: €200,000 for homeless people housed in Ceaușescu's villa

BOTOSANI, Romania, Aug. 8, 2024 A former state residence of the late communist dictator Nicolae Ceaușescu, long left to decay, has been repurposed as a shelter for the homeless, young and elderly, which apparently have no future to hope for. This unique project is the brainchild of former journalist Ionela Ivan. Her story begins 9 years ago.

"I was distributing hot soup to the homeless, on the streets. Year after year, in the winter season, I saw people freezing to death or dying because of their conditions which got worse because of the cold weather. The worst situation I can remember involves an old man whom I fed in the evening and the next morning he was found frozen to death.

I felt completely helpless, I regretted not being able to do more. The idea of setting up a shelter came somehow as a saving solution for those forced to live on the streets. It was very important to buy a house. Later we found out the history of the building and we were surprised, but also impressed. The former house of Ceaușescu became a shelter for the completely helpless - a beautiful transformation!" Ionela recounts.

Hot soup for 90 homeless people, served in Ceaușescu's villa

The building, located 50 kilometers from Botoșani, was in ruins, and Ionela didn't have the necessary funds for either purchase or renovation.

"When we started the «Casa Nicolae» project, we had a preliminary sales contract but didn't have the money to actually buy it. I had known Vlad Plăcintă from the internet for many years, being aware of all the humanitarian cases and actions he was involved in, but I hadn't had the chance to meet him in person. I thought about it for two weeks before I worked up the courage to write to him. I told him about what we wanted to do, we met at «Casa Nicolae», and the next day we started work," Ionela Ivan added.

"We also helped in any way we could. Asociația «Salvează o inimă» (The «Save a Heart» Association) invested €200,000 into the renovation of the residence. Today, 90 needy people are provided with accommodation and meals in Nicolae Ceaușescu's former state guesthouse," Vlad Plăcintă, President of Asociația „Salvează o inimă" said.

A charitable project supported by Asociația „Salvează o Inimă"

Most of those who have found shelter in the former dictator's residence face medical issues, some of the most severe requiring frequent hospitalization.

"We have to call an ambulance once every few days for those we can't transport to the hospital ourselves. Nurse Eleonora, our colleague, takes care of their daily medication, bandages those with varicose ulcers or diabetes-related wounds, exercises with patients who need medical rehabilitation, takes them to regular check-ups and to physiotherapy. Florentina, the social worker, makes sure they don't lack anything: a warm and clean bed, a tasty meal, a kind word and a hug. Everything that happens here is done with love, respect, and empathy," Cristian Ivan, Ionela's husband assured us.

A medical rehabilitation center in Botoșani has joined in support of the Happy initiative, offering free physiotherapy sessions to the residents of «Casa Nicolae». And because where there are many, the strength grows, a clinic in the city performs all the necessary blood tests free of charge.

The story of Costică - from the streets to Ceaușescu's villa

A key helper at «Casa Nicolae» is Costică. For 12 years, he has lived on the streets with his brother. After their parents died, the two were unable to pay their apartment expenses and were evicted. They've slept in train stations, shopping centers or simply on the street until the day «Casa Nicolae» opened its doors to the homeless.

"Costică has become one of the key people at «Casa Nicolae». He takes care of everyone who comes here. He prepares meals, feeds those who can't manage on their own, walks them around the yard, washes those who are unable. His dedication has impressed us. He knows this is his home from now on. He knows, feels, and behaves accordingly. He is a valuable person, who has been through difficult times, a man who has learned to receive but also to give," says Ionela.

"«Casa Nicolae» is a magical place, surrounded by fields, greenery, an apple orchard, and cherry trees. 90 people receive three hot meals a day, medication, clothing, and footwear, but also a lot of love. That selfless love, without material goals, self-promotion or other hidden agenda. It is pure love, born from kindness and compassion. This is the true magic of «Casa Nicolae», a place where miracles happen daily through the generosity and dedication of extraordinary people. Those who live in «Casa Nicolae» are a big family, they help and support each other when needed," Vlad Plăcintă, president of Asociația „Salvează o inimă".

Asociația „Salvează o inimă" (https://salveazaoinima.ro/en ) is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting children with serious medical conditions through fundraising campaigns. Its mission is to offer children and their families the chance at life-saving medical treatments and to raise awareness of these critical illnesses. Throughout its activities, the association has raised 20 million euros in donations.

SOURCE "Salvează o inimă" Association