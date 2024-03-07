Breaking Barriers: SeekHer's Third Annual Report Paves Way to Inclusive Mental Health and Women's Well-being

2024 SeekHer Shift Report unveils self-care deficit, hidden burdens, and societal pressures impacting women's well-being, and unveils a powerful roadmap for sustainable change.

SAN DIEGO, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report released today by SeekHer Foundation, titled "Achieving Wellness and Equity in Women's Mental Health," sheds light on the complex interplay of societal pressures, individual experiences, and environmental factors that impact women's mental well-being. The third in the SeekHer Shift Report series, this year's study explores the link between inclusion, equity, and mental health. It includes insights from 2,058 U.S. respondents and is supported by leading brands OLLY and RoC Skincare, along with volunteer efforts from Edelman and other organizations.

"The SeekHer Shift Report is an important tool in understanding the complex forces impacting women's mental health, and how society can impact change," said Caroline Lynn, Senior Vice President of Brand Purpose, Edelman. "When we know better, we do better. This report and its resulting roadmap offer organizations the vital information they need to make changes that will support and empower women so they can lead and thrive."

This year's findings revealed:

Self-care deficit: 2 in 3 women neglect self-care for a week or more, jeopardizing their well-being and leading to burnout.

2 in 3 women neglect self-care for a week or more, jeopardizing their well-being and leading to burnout. Stoicism barrier: Despite acknowledging the benefits of support, 70% of women tackle challenges alone, isolating themselves and hindering access to crucial help.

Despite acknowledging the benefits of support, 70% of women tackle challenges alone, isolating themselves and hindering access to crucial help. Ignoring their own needs: Silently perpetuating a cycle where 73% report not discussing mental health while growing up, a staggering 83% of women today downplay their own needs to avoid burdening others.

Silently perpetuating a cycle where 73% report not discussing mental health while growing up, a staggering 83% of women today downplay their own needs to avoid burdening others. Unequal household burden: 76% of women shoulder 50-100% of household tasks, perpetuating unfair domesticity expectations and their invisible mental load.

76% of women shoulder 50-100% of household tasks, perpetuating unfair domesticity expectations and their invisible mental load. Appearance pressure: 69% of women report the pressure to conform to body & beauty standards takes a greater toll on their self-worth and mental well-being than even significant life stressors like job loss or financial hardship.

"The need to destigmatize the conversation around mental health is clearer than ever, especially for women in the workplace," said Hanneke Willenborg, CEO of OLLY. "The annual SeekHer Shift Report is an important effort in breaking the cycle and being a catalyst for action. Together we can propel organizations forward by building a more supportive environment for employees and advocate for similar advancements across the corporate landscape and in our communities."

Beyond insights, the report offers a blueprint for change: a holistic framework empowering SeekHer and parent organization WellSeek to design innovative well-being programs through their #WeHearHer and beWELL initiatives to ignite cultures of care in our workplaces and communities.

"At RoC, we recognize the long-term health benefits of optimism, and its impact on mental well-being," said Hillary Hutcheson, CMO of RoC Skincare. "We're proud to partner with SeekHer to amplify messages that empower women to embrace a more optimistic future for themselves and the next generation".

Download and view the full 2024 SeekHer Shift Report at www.seekher.org/seekher-shift .

About SeekHer Foundation

SeekHer Foundation is a non-profit organization on a mission to power more women for the greater good. By partnering with advocates and allied organizations, we're bridging the gender gap of mental health through advocacy, research, and support for women-led communities to shift cultural norms holding women back from their well-being and success. SeekHer is an advocacy project powered by WellSeek, a social enterprise reimagining women's wellness in our workplaces and communities.

