Breaking Barriers: Tiamat Sciences Shatters Norms with All-Female Executive Team

Tiamat Sciences

24 Jan, 2024, 06:00 ET

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiamat Sciences Corporation (Tiamat) is reinventing recombinant proteins to fuel the next generation of biotech companies across regenerative medicine, vaccine production, and more. Using the power of plants, Tiamat provides animal-free recombinant proteins at a fraction of their typical cost with a reduced carbon footprint. At the helm of Tiamat is CEO and Co-Founder France-Emmanuelle Adil.

Tiamat's Executive Team
France is a visionary leader with a decade of experience in the pharmaceutical industry. France has established and grown Tiamat into a formidable presence in the plant-based biomolecule landscape, offering ecologically sound and ethically sourced raw materials to biotechnology companies, public research labs, and pharmaceutical actors.

As a female CEO, France has made it her mission to increase gender diversity in an industry where women are underrepresented.

"Being a CEO is difficult for everyone, and women leaders are scarce in the biotech industry, which makes it hard to find role models. There are times when I struggle to obtain the respect and attention I deserve. Unfortunately, mine is not a unique experience among women CEOs. This is a systemic issue, where we must constantly prove that we deserve our seat at the table."

According to the National Science Foundation, women occupy only 18% of roles in biotechnology. Despite significant advancements in STEM fields, the underrepresentation of women remains a critical issue.

Promoting gender diversity in the workplace is not merely a matter of sentiment but is substantiated by empirical evidence indicating that businesses with increased female representation tend to achieve greater success.

Companies with a minimum of 30% female leaders show 50% higher revenue growth compared to their counterparts. 

-Peterson Institute for International 
Economics and EY

Companies with diverse leadership, particularly women-led, outperform companies where only 10-30% of the team is woman-led.

-McKinsey & Company

Companies with at least one woman on their board tend to have better financial performance.

-Credit Suisse Research Institute

Companies with higher female representation in leadership positions exhibited higher returns on equity, better stock price performance, and improved profitability.

-Credit Suisse Research Institute

Companies in the top quartile for gender diversity on executive teams were 25% more likely to have above-average profitability compared to companies in the bottom quartile.

-McKinsey & Company

The benefits are clear, companies who embrace women in leadership outperform their counterparts. At Tiamat, CEO and Co-Founder France-Emmanuelle Adil is committed to fostering a balanced representation on her team. This isn't just about meeting statistics; it's about driving innovation, creating more inclusive solutions, and propelling Tiamat toward a future that is both equitable and prosperous.

Tiamat is proud to announce the addition of two female executives: Prathima Archaya as VP of Operations and Montana Wagner-Gillespie as Chief of Staff.

"Assembling this executive team is a tipping point in Tiamat's evolution. I think that diverse leaders bring diverse solutions to challenging problems. Tiamat needed structure and direction to scale. I am so thankful to have this team in place to bring passion and innovative solutions to our next phase of growth."

Prathima Acharya, PhD., VP of Operations (left, team photo)- Prathima is a seasoned executive with over 20 years of experience in the biotech industry with expertise in the development and manufacturing of biotech products leading to IND/BLA filings. Prathima has consistently driven critical initiatives and innovative strategies and has orchestrated operations to achieve sustainable growth and profitability, which positions her as an invaluable asset to our leadership team.

Montana Wagner-Gillespie, Chief of Staff (right, team photo)- Montana is a dynamic leader with a proven track record in program management and over 10 years of industry experience in biotech and healthcare. Montana has driven impactful change by focusing on process improvement, streamlining operations, and increasing efficiency, all while maintaining consistently high employee engagement.

"Working with Prathima and Montana has shown me we can be both effective and compassionate leaders. They bring a high level of professionalism and vision to Tiamat. Prathima and Montana are dynamic leaders who help me build a supportive organizational culture while orienting the team toward our ambitious goals!"

Women leaders cultivate a collaborative and inclusive work culture, encouraging diverse perspectives for comprehensive problem-solving and decision-making (Harvard Business Review). Supporting women-led businesses like Tiamat isn't just a choice, it's a strategic investment in a more equitable and prosperous future. Tiamat encourages businesses across industries to actively prioritize the hiring and promotion of women. By championing gender equality and supporting women-led enterprises, we collectively contribute to a more inclusive and thriving business environment.

"Diverse leadership adds fresh perspectives and innovative ideas from varied life experiences. I've witnessed it firsthand and encourage more companies to embrace this approach for greater success and innovation."

Tiamat is reinventing recombinant proteins to fuel the next generation of biotech companies across regenerative medicine, vaccine production, and more. Using the power of plants, Tiamat provides animal-free recombinant proteins at a fraction of their cost with a reduced carbon footprint. The team is on track to become a fast-growing supplier of recombinant proteins.

https://www.tiamat-sciences.com/platform | [email protected] | https://www.linkedin.com/company/tiamat-sciences/ 

