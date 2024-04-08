(https://www.iguanabooks.ca/ )

OTTAWA, ON, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Stories of Resilience and Courage: Women Coaches Form a Global Community is a newly released book that chronicles the moving life stories of twenty women coaches who came together from 12 countries to take part in the Women Coach Internship Programme (WCIP). Launched at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, the WCIP was a resounding success and created enduring bonds of friendship and support.

Breaking Barriers, Uniting Worlds: Canadian Author Chronicles the Global Journey of Women Coaches in Groundbreaking New Book

Canadian author Sheila Hurtig Robertson has written a book that is testimony to these remarkable women and demonstrates that much is possible when talent, determination, discipline, and courage come together. She brings to life the scene when the women, all strangers, crowded into a small room in the Athletes Village for their first meeting, not knowing what to expect and with no hint that something extraordinary was about to happen.

Their diverse backgrounds range from growing up in farming communities to small towns to sophisticated urban centres. All were athletes, all are committed to improving opportunities for girls to succeed in sport and in life, and all have a strong desire to give back to sport, which has opened so many doors for them. A book such as Stories of Resilience and Courage was inevitable, such is the uniqueness and power of each women's personal story.

Sheila Hurtig Robertson (http://canadiansporthistory.ca/) has worked in high performance sport in Canada since the 1976 Olympic Games, primarily in communications and with a focus on the advancement of gender equity. She is the author of Shattered Hopes: Canada's Boycott of the 1980 Olympic Games and the founding editor of the Canadian Journal for Women in Coaching. Sheila attended three Olympic Games as a communications specialist. Sheila and her husband, Bruce Robertson - a double Olympic medallist and world champion swimmer - live in Manotick, Ontario.

SPECIAL EVENT: Coming up Wednesday, April 10 is a LIVE streaming interview with the author and three of the coaches featured in her book on ZOOM INTO BOOKS, a media program which celebrates the best of literature in all forms. Tune in at 9am (ET) on the channel's Facebook page: www.facebook.com/zoomintobooks.

