Breaking Boundaries in the Digital Era: Author Daae-Qvale Paves the Way for Women in Technology

MOSS, Norway, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - In the dynamic landscape of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, where technological innovation shapes success, European tech expert Agathe Daae-Qvale unveils her groundbreaking book, "Digitized Product Management: A Guide to Reinventing Your Business Through Digitalization." With over 25 years of experience, Daae-Qvale offers insider knowledge on navigating the complexities of digital transformation, providing a vital roadmap for businesses to thrive in the digital age.

Author Agathe Daae-Qvale takes the lead with 'Digitized Product Management,' setting the stage for women in technology innovation. (CNW Group/TinkerBlue AS)
Master Integral Coach™ Daae-Qvale's expertise is not just technical; it's a fusion of seasoned industry insight and feminine wisdom, reimagining traditional approaches to tech management and focusing on human change capacities. The book serves as a must-have resource for business leaders, entrepreneurs, and decision-makers seeking to master digital product and service development.

Key Highlights:

  • Innovative Pathways Unveiled: Gain actionable insights unlocking barriers to disruptive innovation, enabling businesses to identify and capitalize on new opportunities in the dynamic digital marketplace.

  • Navigating Technological Evolution: Through comprehensive analysis and real-world examples, readers gain tools to navigate the evolving landscape of use cases and technology distribution, ensuring sustained growth and relevance.

  • Directors of Innovation: Empower yourself to proactively shape the course of innovation within your organization. Daae-Qvale transforms readers into directors of change rather than passive observers of technological advancement.

  • Identifying Blind Spots: Understand potential pitfalls accompanying groundbreaking product and service creation, ensuring a more refined and successful development process.

Official Book Launch and Podcast Celebration:

To celebrate the official launch of "Digitized Product Management," Agathe Daae-Qvale will host a podcast delving deeper into transformative concepts explored in her book. The podcast will appear on www.digitizedproductmanagement.com and her social media pages on December 4, 2023.

How to Secure Your Copy: Step confidently into the future of business by securing your copy of "Digitized Product Management: A Guide to Reinventing Your Business Through Digitalization." Kindle version available for free for a limited time at https://www.amazon.com/Digitized-Product-Management-Reinventing-Digitalization-ebook/dp/B0CJW74YNN/

About Agathe Daae-Qvale:

Agathe Daae-Qvale is a European expert in the application of technology and digital transformation. She is also an Integral Master Coach™. This gives her a unique blend of experience with added feminine wisdom as she shares insider insights to empower businesses to thrive in the digital age. For more information, visit www.digitizedproductmanagement.com.

