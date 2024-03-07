BREAKING BOUNDARIES: MEET THE WOMEN'S FOODSERVICE FORUM CHANGE MAKERS OF 2024

Emerging Women Leaders Shaping the Foodservice Industry

DALLAS, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Women's Foodservice Forum (WFF), the largest non-profit advocacy group working to accelerate women's progress in the foodservice industry, is proud to announce its Change Makers Class of 2024. Change Makers are women showing high potential to make a difference and who are driving strong business results, exemplify inclusive leadership and represent the future of the foodservice industry.

WFF launched its Change Makers program in 2019 as part of its 30th anniversary, honoring both current and future industry leaders. Now celebrating its 35th anniversary helping women break through barriers and seize new opportunities, WFF continues to partner with companies across all segments of the foodservice industry to support ambitious, talented women reach their limitless potential. This year marks the sixth class of WFF Change Makers.

"Cultivating the next generation of women leaders is critical to enabling the foodservice industry to compete for, develop, retain and promote top talent and thrive in this dynamic environment," explains WFF President & CEO, Therese Gearhart. "Each WFF Change Maker is impressive not only for what she has contributed to her own organization already, but also for the promise of how she will impact the industry throughout her career as she rises and expands her contributions."

Priming the talent pipeline

Although more women lead in senior roles today than ever before, research from McKinsey & Company and others makes clear that challenges remain to achieving gender equity in pay, promotion, and access to the feedback and mentoring that drives career success. By partnering with forward-thinking companies across the foodservice industry, WFF provides women with targeted educational programming, purposeful networking and access to inspiring role models that can accelerate career progress.

Change Makers are selected by their companies for their outstanding contributions and exceptional promise as rising leaders that are committed to expanding opportunities for everyone. The Change Makers will be recognized during the WFF Leadership Conference Limitless Together (March 25-27 in Dallas) and engage in unique opportunities throughout the year to interact with top industry leaders.

The WFF Change Makers Class of 2024 are:

Anna Karousis , T. Marzetti

, T. Marzetti Anna Lutz , The Hershey Company

, The Hershey Company Ashley Fehr , Chick-fil-A

, Chick-fil-A Becky Davis , The Wendy's Company

, The Wendy's Company Brandy Stricker , General Mills

, General Mills Candace Watkins , Brinker International

, Brinker International Carina McLaughlin , Nestlé Professional

, Nestlé Professional Caryn Masinas , Ventura Foods

, Ventura Foods Casey Cohen , Texas Roadhouse

, Texas Roadhouse Caty Strawther , Sprouts Farmers Market

, Sprouts Farmers Market Chanel Quinn , Topgolf

, Topgolf Christina Barker , Middleby

, Middleby Claudia Ortiz , Darden Restaurants

, Darden Restaurants Colleen Tidd , Ecolab

, Ecolab Donna Manwaring , Inspire Brands

, Inspire Brands Gillian Moffat , Gordon Food Service

, Gordon Food Service Heidi Hughes Jones , Royal Caribbean International

, Royal Caribbean International Janice Kim , Woodland Gourmet

, Woodland Gourmet Jasmine Taylor , Denny's

, Denny's Jennifer Todd , GoTo Foods

, GoTo Foods Jessica McMillan , Cargill

, Cargill Jill Tinsley , Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers

, Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers Juliana Cuartas , PepsiCo

, PepsiCo Karen Morton , Sysco

, Sysco Katerina Roemer , Keurig Dr Pepper

, Keurig Dr Pepper Kathleen Hansen , Land O'Lakes

, Land O'Lakes Kathy Cortner-Mercer , McLane Company

, McLane Company Katie Hindman , Georgia -Pacific

, -Pacific Laura Lyne , McCain Foods

, McCain Foods Lauren Genovese , Rich Products

, Rich Products Linda Bosacker , Schwan's Food Service

, Schwan's Food Service Lyndsey Chrisman , P&G Professional

, P&G Professional Madisen Morse , Armada

, Armada Marjorie Hope , Bloomin' Brands

, Bloomin' Brands Meagan Hill , US Foods

, US Foods Meradith Brammer , Dine Brands

, Dine Brands Nataliya Kudryashova , Yum! Brands

, Yum! Brands Priscilla Rios , Aramark

, Aramark Sandhya Pillay , The Coca-Cola Company

, The Coca-Cola Company Sandy Acosta , Performance Food Group

, Performance Food Group Shannon Coco , Kerry Group

, Kerry Group Suheily Natal Davis , McDonald's

, McDonald's Tonya Sult , First Watch

ABOUT WOMEN'S FOODSERVICE FORUM: Women's Foodservice Forum (WFF) is the leading non-profit advocacy community for women in the foodservice industry. WFF leverages research, insights and best practice solutions that enable food companies to address the pressing need for talent, drive better consumer insights and increase business performance by realizing the full potential of women leaders. Working since 1989 to provide the tools and resources to help women build leadership competencies that enhance career advancement, WFF also partners with the Foodservice Industry to create work environments where women thrive, and organizations reap the rewards of a gender-diverse workforce. For more information, visit wff.org.

