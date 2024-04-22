BREAKING BOUNDARIES: SHEIN x BREAKAWAY UNITE FOR INCLUSIVE MUSIC FESTIVALS

A Strategic Alliance Bringing Vibrant Music Festivals to Regions Across the Midwest and Southern United States

LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SHEIN , a global online fashion and lifestyle retailer, announced it is teaming up with BREAKAWAY Music Festival , the nationwide multi-venue festival renowned for its groundbreaking performances and vibrant community experiences. Together, they are on a mission to unlock the beat for music fans across cities often left off the festival map by bringing major performances to diverse local communities and serving the freshest styles that will not break the bank! The collaboration between SHEIN and BREAKAWAY Music Festival represents a commitment to inclusion and community engagement, redefining the festival experience.

"We are incredibly excited to join forces with Breakaway Music Festival to bring unforgettable experiences to cities that are often underserved in the festival circuit," said George Chiao, President of SHEIN U.S. "Echoing our commitment to make trendy fashion accessible to all, Breakaway is making the music festival experience accessible to diverse communities all across the nation."

The debut festival is set to take place in Tampa, Florida, led by Sirius XM host, Bobby Hendrickson, at the Raymond James Stadium on April 26-27, 2024, and will feature performances from Illenium, Kaskade, Zedd, and many more notable acts.

SHEIN will be onsite at the festival in collaboration with their Campus Ambassador program, offering attendees the chance to learn more about the brand's local initiatives and how to become involved. SHEIN also plans to release an exclusive BREAKAWAY collection, allowing fans to purchase merchandise and trendy festival gear online.

For more information about SHEIN and BREAKAWAY Music Festival, please visit: www.shein.com.

About SHEIN

SHEIN is a global online fashion and lifestyle retailer, offering SHEIN branded apparel and products from a global network of vendors, all at affordable prices. Headquartered in Singapore, SHEIN is committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all, promoting its industry-leading, on-demand production methodology, for a smarter, future-ready industry. To learn more about SHEIN, visit www.sheingroup.com .

About BREAKAWAY Music Festival

BREAKAWAY Music Festival is the nation's leading touring music festival, providing premium experiences and entertainment to music fans across the nation. Since its inception in Columbus, Ohio in 2016, the festival has expanded into multiple cities and grown into a two-day, multi-stage event. BREAKAWAY has successfully reached music fans in cities that have traditionally been overlooked by other festivals, bringing superstar performances to diverse local communities. With over 100,000 attendees in 2023, BREAKAWAY has become a must-see event for music lovers across the country. Our festivals champion music, art, creativity, and a diverse community celebration in your hometown, offering Gen Z, Millennials, and everyone else invaluable interactive experiences. Leave it all behind—and BREAKAWAY.

Contact:

Name: Jontay Brown

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE SHEIN Distribution Corporation