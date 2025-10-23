Breaking: Construction Powerhouse Joins Graham's U.S. Buildings Group as The Company Targets Growth Throughout the Western U.S.

MILPITAS, Calif., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Graham, an employee-owned construction solutions provider, proudly announces that Karri Novak has joined the firm's U.S. Buildings group as Senior Vice President of Strategic Project Development. Leveraging three decades of construction experience, including roles in executive leadership for two of the largest building and infrastructure firms in the nation, Novak brings strategic edge and proven expertise building business and leading project development efforts.

Karri Novak, SVP of Project Development, Graham Buildings U.S.

"We are proud to welcome Karri to our team," said Richard Walker, EVP of Graham Buildings U.S. "Her proven leadership in construction across the Western U.S. brings tremendous value to our organization. Just as importantly, Karri's personal and professional values strongly align with those of our organization. That alignment will be essential to our continued success."

Karri will support business development and pre-construction teams in developing new client relationships, securing strategic projects, and executing design management. She will also be part of shaping and executing a comprehensive growth strategy across the Western U.S.

Graham's U.S. Buildings group is comprised of XL Industries, a construction services provider with offices across the Bay Area and in Sacramento; Milender White, a construction contractor delivering high-complexity, multi-key commercial and residential projects with offices in Southern California and Colorado; and Graham's offices in Washington.

About Graham Construction

Graham is an employee-owned construction solutions partner with revenues exceeding $4 billion annually. With nearly 100 years of experience, Graham provides general contracting, design-build, integrated project delivery, construction management, public-private partnerships, preventative maintenance program services and development services in the buildings, industrial, infrastructure and project finance sectors. Graham has offices throughout North America and employs passionate professionals and trade craft focused on delivering lasting value. Graham has the resources, capacity, and expertise to undertake projects of every scope, scale and complexity. To learn more, visit www.grahambuilds.com.

