Breaking Down Communication Barriers: TranslateLive Creates Innovative Software With Live Translation, Hearing, Video, and Chatting

Offering an intriguing glimpse into the future of translation devices, TranslateLive, (https://www.translatelive.com/), has created an innovative software and hardware solution with the capability to connect everyone regardless of language or hearing barriers. With more than 120 different languages and dialects, including user-friendly features for the blind, low vision, deaf and hard of hearing, TranslateLive's software and ILA devices seek to enhance the global communication experience. Rising to meet the challenges in an age of instant gratification, TranslateLive's instant translation and interpretation features sets them apart from other devices on the market as one of the first products to feature both translation capabilities and communication solutions for the disabled. TranslateLive has launched an Indiegogo campaign, (https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/ila-instant-language-assistant-for-120-languages ), to spread awareness about their ILA hardware product .

TranslateLive's instant translation and interpretation features sets them apart from other devices on the market as one of the first products to feature both translation capabilities and communication solutions for the disabled. Their work has recently earned them a "most innovative product" award at the global M-Enable conference in DC. Their new hardware products ILA (Instant Language Assistant) Pro and Traveler are also turning heads with their patent-pending next-generation solution. The customer experience, accuracy, and ease of use combined with the number of language options as well as its built-in accessibility access make it leaps ahead of anything else on the market today.

"This is the product of the future for translation, travel and global human interaction," said Jim Holmes, director of development for TranslateLive. "Combining features of translation and support for those with disabilities, TranslateLive stands out amongst other competitors and even creates a new industry all on its own."

In addition to TranslateLive's capabilities, the company's product also enables a wide range of access with users only needing the internet to use it. TranslateLive does not require users to download any additional software for use, nor does it require them to pass a device back and forth.

Benefits of TranslateLive include:

Easy Access: TranslateLive's software allows for a free trial and doesn't require any instant purchase of an app. The TranslateLive app is available for frequent users and customers for both iOS and Android but can be used by anyone with just a web browser.

Instant and Accurate: With the Live AI translation feature and more than 120 languages and accents programmed into the software, the product's Speech to Text feature is continuously improving and is more accurate than other competing products.

Inclusive: TranslateLive supports people with disabilities such as the deaf, blind, and hard of hearing in any language. It can also be used at the same time with other communication programs such as Zoom, Skype, Facetime, and others.

Privacy: All conversations are encrypted, private, and HIPPA compliant. Each user is required to have a link or access code to join in a TranslateLive conversation. Frequent users can create accounts to save their conversations and even access them through the app.

Higher Accuracy: Each person having their own screen ensures each user's speech can be checked by the speaker for accuracy leading to a much higher accuracy rate.

"We live, eat and breathe communication access. Our goal is to serve our community and breaking down barriers is what we have always done," TranslateLive CEO Peter Hayes said.

ABOUT TranslateLive

At TranslateLive, our goal is to break down language barriers so people can easily communicate with each other no matter their ability or what language they speak.

