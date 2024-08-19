Breaking Down [Gallery] Walls

Rehs Contemporary challenges the norms of "fine art" with tattoo, street, and functional glass art

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- While the art world is ever-changing, certain art forms and subject matter have long been overlooked by the fine art community. This Fall, New York gallery Rehs Contemporary will embrace these underrepresented forms of artistic expression, challenging the traditional notions of "fine art." With their first-of-its-kind exhibition, The Art of Subversion, opening on Friday, September 13th, from 5-8 PM, Rehs will feature a provocative blend of tattoo-inspired art, street art, and functional glass art.

Chris Guest "Bubblegum" Oil on canvas, 24 x 18 in Jackee Sandelands-Strom "Smoke" Acrylic on panel, 18 x 14 inches

Curated by gallery director Lance Rehs, The Art of Subversion is a deliberate departure from the conventional art gallery landscape. The term 'subversion' is defined as "the undermining of the power and authority of an established system or institution." With that, the exhibition is a celebration of artistic rebellion in an effort to redefine what constitutes "fine art".

This is not simply an exhibition to showcase these various art forms. The goal is to initiate a broader conversation about how artwork is understood in our contemporary world. For decades, street art was seen as no more than vandalism, and only recently has it gained recognition for its cultural value. Similarly, while the traditional medium of tattoo art has been around for centuries, it has only been in the last few years that our society has shaken the stigma associated with the art form. The same cannot exactly be said for functional glass art, more simply known as 'smoking pipes'… as with tattoos, the art of pipe making and the medium of glass blowing has a profound history, yet it is an outsider in the art world.

The exhibition will feature new work from some of today's premier artists working in these genres and mediums. Notably, street artists like Chris Guest, Bloodshed, and Layercake bring a dynamic and rebellious spirit to the mix, while Jackee Sandelands-Strom captures tattoo art in intricate and vibrant detail, offering a fresh perspective on this marginalized art form. When it comes to functional glass art, several heavy hitters from the pipe scene will be making their art gallery debut. Two in particular are JP Toro, founder of Toro Glass, and Nate Dizzle, creator of Swiss Perc. JP is revered for both his innovation and artistic detail, while Nate Dizzle has truly pushed the boundaries of borosilicate glass-blowing.

"The Art of Subversion is more than just an exhibition; it is a revolutionary act," says Lance Rehs. He sees this as the start of something much bigger… a shift to embracing the art of our times.

The Art of Subversion will be on view from September 13th through October 11th, and will be open to the public free of charge. An opening reception will be held on Friday, September 13th from 5-8 PM, as well as Saturday, September 14th from 12-5 PM.

