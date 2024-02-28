Breaking Ground: New U-Haul Store Coming to Locust Grove by 2026

LOCUST GROVE, Ga. , Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The recent acquisition of 5.46 acres at 00 Tanger Blvd. has set the stage for Locust Grove's first U-Haul® self-storage, retail and moving facility.

U-Haul Moving & Storage Locust Grove at Tanger Blvd. is slated for completion by 2026. U-Haul acquired the property on Jan. 2.

A multi-story self-storage building will include more than 700 indoor rooms with climate-control and high-end security features at affordable price points. Customers will also have access to a retail showroom that offers boxes, moving supplies, hitch accessories, bike racks and more.

Moving truck rentals, trailers, towing equipment, professional hitch installation, U-Box® portable storage containers, and propane refills, exchanges and accessories will also be available at U-Haul Moving & Storage Locust Grove at Tanger Blvd.

"This will be our first facility in Locust Grove and we're looking forward to bringing our trusted U-Haul brand, self-storage products, and residential moving services to this community," said Jon Scoville, U-Haul Company of Western Georgia president.

Reserve equipment on the U-Haul app or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

When fully operational, U-Haul intends to hire 20 Team Members to staff the store. U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote job growth within the Locust Grove community. U-Haul, honored as a Best for Vets leading veteran-friendly employer by The Military Times, actively recruits veterans and gives them preference in the hiring process. Find U-Haul careers at uhauljobs.com.

U-Haul continues to benefit the environment through its shared-use business model. Truck and trailer sharing enables communities to share moving equipment so that families and individuals don't need to own large-capacity vehicles to transfer belongings. Sustainability initiatives like U-Haul Adaptive Reuse (the preserving and repurposing of existing buildings for new stores), truck modifications to improve fuel economy, and plastic Ready-To-Go Boxes® that are shared hundreds of times before being recycled are among the many ways U-Haul promotes green business. U-Box Load Share, the Company's latest sustainability program, was just named the 2023 Best in Biz gold winner for the Most Environmentally Friendly Service of the Year.

