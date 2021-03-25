BREAKING: HERO LOAN Launches as an Improved Offering in the VA Loans Market for Service Members.

ST. LOUIS, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Launching with a short film, mortgage lender Hero Loan is joining the VA loan market in full force by utilizing an incredibly streamlined process for active-duty military members, Veterans, and their families. After years of working with and lending to Veterans, the founding members of The Home Loan Expert LLC came to realize the need for better lending service options tailored to the unique needs of service members. Veteran feedback only reinforced the group's drive to create a brand-new product to properly serve America's heroes and their families.

"It is our mission to challenge the status quo of VA lending," said Matt Murphy, Director of Marketing for the Hero Loan brand. "We will provide the best conditions with fast and reliable service because everything we do, and how we do it, is about our members of the military and not about us."

Customers who apply with Hero Loan can rest assured that the company will handle all paperwork and pay for their appraisal. In addition, the experts at Hero Loan can close in as little as 14 days. And while mortgage rates are currently trending up, Hero Loan can still offer rates in the twos.

"We launched Hero Loan after quickly realizing the options available for our service members were not what they deserve," said Ryan Kelley, President and Founder of The Home Loan Expert LLC. "We looked at what other lenders in the industry were providing and knew we could do a lot better."

The Home Loan Exprt LLC has a history of commitment to Veterans and to giving back. Built into the mission is committed support for Veteran-owned businesses, as displayed in a recent effort within its Eat Local Meals initiative. This effort led to the support of vet-owned restaurants and purchasing meals for veterans, as was the case on January 28 at BATTALION restaurant in San Antonio, Texas.

"Buying a home is the American Dream, and no one deserves that dream more than the men and women who have served this great nation," said Kelley. "We work hard to get cost-effective loans in a short amount of time to our heroes; we built Hero Loan for them. We also work hard to support organizations like the Fisher House Foundation, the Bataan Memorial Death March, Got Your Six Support Dogs, and Climb for PTSD.org. Our strong connections with organizations that support our active service members, Veterans, and their families will further set us apart from other VA lenders."

The next big event Hero Loan will participate in is the 2021 Bataan Memorial Death March, which will be held virtually in early-mid April. The Bataan Death March is an annual memorial event and has seen participation of up to 9,600 marchers who take the challenge in honor of the heroic service of Veterans of foreign wars. To learn more about Hero Loan and its innovative approach to VA loans, click here.

About HERO LOAN

The Home Loan Expert, LLC dba Hero Loan is currently licensed and lending in 16 states and is on the road to a national footprint. Unlike automated processes and online lenders, Hero Loan delivers a customer-first approach to VA mortgage lending while still delivering on closing a loan in as little as 14 days. Our best-in-class customer service, unbeatable rates, and our giving back sets us apart from other lenders.

The Hero Loan brand and initiative makes us the best choice for active military members, retired Veterans, and their families for their home purchases, mortgage refinancing. For those who served us, and for those we serve, we built this for you.

Media Contact:

Office of communications

[email protected]

SOURCE The Home Loan Expert

Related Links

http://www.thehomeloanexpert.com

