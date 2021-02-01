Breaking Hits App Turns Up the Volume on Authentic Opinion in the Music Industry and Beyond

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Breaking Hits, an organized aggregator of an authentic opinion App, is ramping up to launch its pilot program. The first will focus on the Super Bowl and the second on Valentine's Day. Both will ask, "Retire or fire?" and ask music and non-music related questions. It's a new voice that music industry pros will want to hear.

On February 4, "Retire or On Fire Super Bowl Day Review," will ask a series of questions focused on which players people think should retire or who are on fire for the next season. The second one to launch on February 11, seeks people's authentic opinions about which love song artists and love songs should be retired as well as those on fire.

The Breaking Hits App looks to differentiate opinion from fact. Its goal is to ditch the hype and get the real opinions of listeners for others as well as the music industry at large. Through their voice, people can engage directly with the music and entertainment world. This app ensures that all opinions are accounted for and amplified.

"You are more than a number, a like or a vote. You are a voice. You are part of an authentic collective that is heard, honored and amplified to artists, their representation, managers, investors and record label," Neil Collins, Breaking Hits, CEO and founder says. "We're compiling authentic opinions from real music listeners, vetted influencers and verified music industry pros and then bringing that authentic intel and data to the artists and labels."

Loren Weisman, brand messaging strategist and author of "Music Business for Dummies," and "The Artists Guide to Success in the Music Business," says, "We've seen a great deal of money and time wasted in creating connections to consumers. The tone across social media has left many users feeling confused, annoyed, unheard and under-appreciated. Some people have been able to purchase votes, likes, views, listens and comments, while voting as much as they like and this may be harming more than helping. This app has the authority that I believe artists, labels and investors are hungry for."

Breaking Hits is available on iOS and Android and allows people to discover the latest music, videos, breaking artists and fresh sounds shared exclusively by the talent, management, labels, radio stations and sponsors that are hungry for the authority intelligence to make those next-step promotional decisions.

On April 3, Breaking Hits is also launching 4,3,21 Ignition and Launch: All Opinions Go Debut. It's inviting interested artists to be part of it and to get in touch by filling out a form at: https://breakinghits.com/all-opinions-go/ to be considered as a featured artist or brand for this next phase.

