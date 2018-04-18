Breaking Into Spring: Beauty Tips For A New Season From L’Oréal Paris Celebrity Makeup Artist Sir John

AN EYE-CATCHING LOOK

Spring is the perfect time to experiment with a bright eye. To add dimension to the lids and illuminate the eyes, Sir John loves a washed lavender look for spring using the Infallible Pro-Last Liner in Purple. Then, apply a lighter lavender shade of eyeshadow under the bottom lash line and around the entire upper eyelid. Sir John suggests finishing the look by applying Voluminous X Fiber Mascara to get an extreme lash look. The black primer and fiber mascara system leaves lashes lengthened and perfected.

Sir John also strongly believes in the importance of brows. He says, "Brows are key to your facial structure, therefore key to completing any look." Sir John recommends using Brow Stylist Boost & Set Brow Mascara to give brows a defined, voluminous look.

Complete the look with a neutral lipstick. Sir John turns to Colour Riche Shine Lipstick in Sparkling Rose because of its hydrating, comfortable formula and pretty hue.

PROTECT, PROTECT, PROTECT

The most important protection to wear in the spring – be it on the last ski run of the season, or the first outdoor brunch of the year - is SPF. Sir John recommends a moisturizer with SPF to hydrate and protect skin from environmental damage. His favorite is the Revitalift Triple Power Day Moisturizer due to its lightweight formula and ability to protect against UVB and UVA rays. He likes to punch up the look by pairing a bright hydrated lip with healthy-looking skin; use True Match Lumi Glotion for a natural, glowy look.

SPRING (HAIR) CLEANING

Masking is the perfect way to pamper and refresh hair after the winter months. Try NEW L'Oréal Paris EverPure Sheet Masks – available in both Deep Moisture and Intense Repair. These innovative sheet masks for hair are easy-to-use and deliver exceptional results. After shampooing, simply twist and wrap hair fully into cap and massage in formula. You'll be left with shiny-looking locks that aren't weighed down. These sheet masks are also super lightweight, portable and easy to pack for any spring getaways you may have booked.

