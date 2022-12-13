Breaking: Koo, World's Second Largest Micro-Blogging Platform, Encourages Americans to #JoinKoo in the Face of the Great Social Media Migration

Social media alternative growing rapidly with 60 million downloads to date, suite of new features now available, including Twitter transition tools, free self-verification and 20+ global languages

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Koo , a two-year-old independent startup backed by notable investors Tiger Global and Accel Partners, encourages Americans seeking an alternative social blogging platform to #JoinKoo and experience first-hand its inclusive, secure, easy-to-use and free-to-access platform available on web and mobile applications.

With a mass exodus on other popular social platforms that now require additional fees and institute aggressive policies, Koo is poised for a flock of new users to its platform. As a testament to the platform's growth, and the company's ability to be nimble and add Portuguese, Koo has amassed two and a half million new users within 10 days of its launch in Brazil. With a stable infrastructure in place to handle a surge of U.S. users, the company has made it easier than ever to migrate with the ability for users to import tweets and follower lists from their previous account to a Koo account, eliminating the need to start from ground zero.

"Let's be honest. People don't use social media to have far-leaning beliefs forced on them, and they're not jumping to a new platform looking for a completely different experience than they're used to. They use these platforms to engage with the community they've built and want to continue building. That's what millions of new users are discovering with Koo, but significantly better of course; a simple, transparent and user-friendly platform where they can continue their conversations and interactions," said Aprameya Radhakrishna, co-founder and CEO of Koo.

Additional new features American users will discover with Koo include a completely free self-verification process to prove that they are human. Koo is also available in over 20 global languages to enable the platform to be used by a much larger audience in their respective native languages. Koo's proprietary feature called Multi-Language Kooing allows users to post simultaneously in several languages and further emulates Koo's goal to drive digital inclusion.

Users can also enjoy a 500-character limit, threads, the ability to upload as many as 10 images and videos as large as 512MB to their posts, edit post functionality, up to 10 profile photos, private messaging, and the option to save Koos (posts) for easy access at a later time.

"What's happening today in the micro-blogging climate is unfortunate, and we're proud to offer a safe space for alternative-seeking Americans, or anyone in the world really, to easily join and migrate to. We know what users are looking for in a micro-blogging platform, and we continue to innovate and establish Koo as the ideal solution," added Mayank Bidawatka, co-founder of Koo. "Existing micro-blogging users will feel familiar when they use Koo. We have retained the core functionality they are used to with micro-blogs while adding many new features that they will love. We are the most inclusive social media platform and have built Koo with the mission of uniting the world despite language barriers. We truly enable the world to connect and interact with each other."

Koo recently achieved 60 million downloads worldwide, and has users from over 100 countries across the globe. Koo is available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store . Visit www.kooapp.com to learn more or create a profile and start Kooing.

About Koo:

Koo is the second-largest micro-blogging platform in the world. An innovator of language-based microblogging, Koo provides easy-to-use features, user-friendly interface, free verification and multilingual posting. The platform is simple, transparent, secure and free for all users across the globe, built with the intention of creating the most inclusive community in the world. Koo is an independent startup backed by global investors including Tiger Global and Accel Partners. To date, it has over 60 million downloads and is used in over 100 countries. Learn more at www.kooapp.com .

