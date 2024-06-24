Breaking New Ground: Atlanta Welcomes Catapult's Film & TV Acting Conservatory

ATLANTA, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Catapult Acting Studios , a leading force in film and TV acting education, is excited to announce the launch of its innovative new program, the Catapult Conservatory . This groundbreaking initiative is set to redefine on-camera acting training in the Southeast.

The Conservatory is designed for actors, ages 10-25, offering one course for developmental actors and four courses for advanced and professional actors, to train and prepare for Film and TV acting at the highest level. This two-semester (thirty-two week) program challenges participants to master both the technical and emotional facets of on-camera acting, ensuring unparalleled preparation to compete with the best in the industry. The program also includes ongoing educational sessions for parents helping navigate the industry for their children. Entry to the Conservatory is through an audition process, admitting only the most dedicated talent.

Erik Lingvall , founder of Catapult Acting Studios, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "The launch of the Conservatory marks a major expansion of our commitment to nurturing professional level acting talent for Georgia's booming film industry. This evolution of Catapult will reinforce our current goal to prepare and launch the careers of actors in TV & Film, both in the Southeast and beyond! The productions are already here. Now it's time for Georgia to become the hub for the actors as well!"

The Conservatory comes at a crucial time for Atlanta and the state of Georgia, increasingly recognized as a burgeoning epicenter for the entertainment industry. In recent years, film and TV productions have invested over $4 billion annually in Georgia, underscoring the demand for highly trained actors to capitalize on these growing opportunities.

Joy Pervis of J Pervis Talent Agency praises Catapult, noting, "Erik Lingvall and the Catapult team deliver top quality instruction with great enthusiasm. Erik cares deeply for his students and is continuously evolving Catapult to meet the needs of the industry. The creation of Catapult Conservatory is a testament to his commitment, providing young actors a new platform to elevate their careers."

The program kicks off in August 2024, and will be hosted at Catapult Acting Studios in Atlanta.

Founded in 2015, Atlanta-based Catapult Acting Studios is dedicated to fostering the growth of film and TV actors at all ages and levels. Through a comprehensive range of on-camera classes, workshops, camps, private coaching, audition taping, and industry consultations, Catapult provides adult and youth actors with the tools they need to succeed in the film and TV industry. The studio's mission is to provide professional level training designed to create better people.

