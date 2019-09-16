Breaking News: Local San Diego Company 3 Blind Mice Window Coverings Recognized for Exceptional Business Growth

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- San Diego business 3 Blind Mice Window Coverings is being honored for recent years' growth in two publications: The San Diego Business Journal's 100 Fastest-Growing Private Companies, and the 2019 Inc. 5000: The Most Successful Companies in America.

The business's growth is attributed to the 3 Blind Mice approach, which focuses on putting the client's needs first in every aspect of the window treatment process. The team trains weekly in service, product, and sales etiquette to focus on serving, rather than selling.

"We're honored to receive these awards," said Scot Dietz, Owner of 3 Blind Mice. "Our employees share in my dream of providing a quality product at an affordable price. 'Customer service, not lip service' is one of our fundamental beliefs."

3 Blind Mice is ranked #79 on the San Diego Business Journal's list of the 100 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in San Diego County. The research for this list uncovers the region's top emerging growth companies, and the Journal honors these companies by publishing the list and hosting a reception and awards program to honor the winners and guests. This is 3 Blind Mice's Sixth time making the list.

3 Blind Mice is ranked #4808 on the 2019 Inc. 5000: The Most Successful Companies in America. This list is Inc.'s annual guide to the 5,000 fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S. Companies are ranked by their annual revenue and growth rate over the previous three years. This is the third year 3 Blind Mice has held a place on the Inc. 5000 list.

