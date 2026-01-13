Breaking News: IMA Senior Fellow Dr. Kimberly Biss Appointed to Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP)

Dr. Biss Joins IMA Senior Fellow Dr. Kirk Milhoan and Senior Advisor Dr. Robert Malone on Vaccine Advisory Panel

WASHINGTON, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) – a national coalition of independent physicians, healthcare providers, and researchers – today applauded the appointment of IMA Senior Fellow Dr. Kimberly Biss to the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). Dr. Biss, a Florida based Obstetrician and Gynecologist, joins IMA Senior Fellow and ACIP Chair Dr. Kirk Milhoan, and IMA Senior Advisor Dr. Robert Malone on the vaccine panel, as IMA continues to push for transparency, accountability, and historic patient-centered reforms in US healthcare.

"The pendulum is definitely swinging in favor of patients," said IMA President and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joseph Varon, who was hailed during the COVID Pandemic as a "hero doctor" for working 715 days straight treating critically ill patients. "For too long, major conflicts of interest marked the actions of ACIP, with the panel becoming a rubber stamp for the pharmaceutical industry. Now, doctors are restoring the panel to a patient-first, individualized healthcare focus. And when it comes to vaccines, that's 'just what the doctor ordered.'"

About Dr. Kimberly Biss

Dr. Kimberly Biss, M.D., is an Obstetrician and Gynecologist based in St. Petersburg, Florida. She has held multiple hospital leadership positions at Bayfront Health/Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital, including Chief of Staff, Chairman of Obstetrics and Gynecology, and Medical Executive Board Officer. Dr. Biss is board-certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology and maintains membership in several professional medical associations. Her experience includes clinical education roles and publication on COVID-19 vaccine safety for pregnant women.

About Dr. Joseph Varon

Dr. Joseph Varon is one of the nation's foremost doctors and gained fame during the pandemic for spending 715 straight days in full protective gear, treating COVID-19 patients as the Chief Medical Officer in charge of the ICU at Houston's United Memorial Medical Center. Dr. Varon's unit had the best survival rates in the country.

About the Independent Medical Alliance (IMA)

Formerly the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance, the IMA has grown into America's leading organization of frontline doctors, healthcare providers, and researchers advocating for full reform of government healthcare agencies, including transparency on conflicts of interest, pricing and payments, drug and vaccine injuries, and other essential reforms to restore trust in healthcare agencies.

