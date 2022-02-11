BREAKING NEWS: The Talisman of Napoléon Bonaparte Linked to Stolen Napoleonic Relic

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In continuation of a breaking story, another remarkable twist to the saga of the Talisman of Napoléon Bonaparte has surfaced. The authenticity of the astonishingly mystifying artifact has been given further credence by the discovery of the amazing & priceless Rosicrucian Medal of Napoléon Bonaparte. The Talisman, or Napoléon's "good luck charm" is a crystal sphinx encrusted with 114 precious royal gems that France's first emperor is believed to have commissioned as a gift to his wife Josephine. In an exclusive viewing event on February 4, 2022, the curio, which is currently valued at $250 million, went on sale via virtual auction that is accepting bids until March 4. The talisman has already received multiple credible offers.

While provenance is used as the traditional method to authenticate an artifact, the Talisman of Napoléon Bonaparte was originally authenticated exclusively via a 27-point probability analysis, which was unable to be disproved by experts at Sotheby's and Christie's Auctions & Private Sales. The two CEOs at the auction powerhouses privately agreed with the authentication assessment in conversations with legendary celebrity and talisman partner, Pat Boone. Until recently, it was thought this might be Napoléon's only known talisman. Private experts have now connected the talisman to the loss of Napoléon's priceless Rosicrucian Medal.

The Rosicrucian Medal was stolen in a planned caper in 2014 from The Briars Museum in Victoria, Australia — a building originally on the island of St. Helena where Napoléon was exiled and where an established collection of Napoléon related memorabilia was displayed. The Medal was created by Napoléon after he divorced Empress Josephine in 1810, to whom he gifted his first talisman. This other talisman was originally made of silver with inlaid jewels and was coded with Rosicrucian symbolism —just like the Talisman of Napoléon. The stolen Medal has yet to be recovered.

The recorded history and pictures of this priceless artifact clearly provide evidence that it was also coded in the exact same fashion as the now-famous Talisman of Napoléon Bonaparte. In addition to the medal having full provenance, below are ten shared similarities between the two objects that further demonstrate that the two treasures are connected beyond mere coincidence:

Both objects feature "four" green stones to represent Napoléon

Both feature the upside-down Egyptian boat

Both feature twin "towers" extending from the boat

Both feature the Egyptian goddess Isis as the largest stone or central figure of the piece

Both feature the red Rosicrucian cross

Both feature themes of wisdom, love, and victory

Both feature the Rosicrucian Tarot coding of "21 and a blank" — referring to the 21 pictorial cards and a blank card in the original Tarot

Both feature the "Wheel of Fate" -- an arc underneath a representation of Isis

Both feature Napoléon's initial(s) coded into the design

Both have NO hallmark or maker's mark

The Talisman of Napoléon came into the possession of golf memorabilia collector Randy (G. Randall) Jensen, after he found the antiquity on eBay. Jensen ultimately traded a new set of PING golf clubs for the talisman, and the artifact's new owner embarked on a six-year mission to uncover the secrets of the alluring object. Jensen poured himself into studying the captivating relic and Napoléon, resulting in countless hours of research and authentication by the world's leading experts in the field. Private experts valued the relic at $250 million and a significant portion of the proceeds from the sale of the talisman will benefit charities such as Nicklaus Children's Healthcare Foundation, Mercy Corps, and AIM for the Handicapped. The sale of this authentic and unparalleled curio is history in the making.

For more information, please visit napoleonstalisman.com. Bids are being accepted virtually through March 4 at the following site: www.auctioncompanyofamerica.com.

Contact: Casey Echols

Interdependence Public Relations

404.625.9117

[email protected]

SOURCE Talisman of Napoléon Bonaparte