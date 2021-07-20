Breaking News: Uscreen Hits $100 Million Milestone

WASHINGTON, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Uscreen recently announced a major milestone worthy of the digital-age: Uscreen customers are collectively earning $100 million in revenue per year.

Facts about Uscreen :

Bootstrapped & profitable

100%+ YoY growth

10,000+ creators on the platform

6.3+ million end users from 95 countries

250,000 new end users per month

Video streaming, an already rapidly growing industry, experienced a significant growth spurt as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. This put Uscreen, a SaaS company specializing in video monetization, in a unique position to meet the needs of businesses and creators looking to make a digital pivot.

While setting up a streaming business from scratch can be time-consuming and a logistical nightmare for the non tech-savvy, Uscreen's all-in-one platform makes it easy to turn video content into a profitable business model.

Globally, the video streaming industry is estimated to be worth over $102 billion by 2023--up from $39.6 billion in 2018. The demand for video that can be watched anywhere at any time is surging -- and Uscreen's 10,000+ creators are leveraging that demand to grow their audiences and earn a healthy income.

"Streaming's been growing for a long time, but what we're seeing now is a rapid acceleration of that growth. We're on the brink of a once-in-a-generation opportunity for brands to seize that accelerated adoption of digital to grow a community and business on a global scale," says PJ Taei, Founder of Uscreen.

Uscreen -- whose clients include brands like Yoga With Adriene, My Tribe, and Pasadena Playhouse -- caters to a wide range of industries and business sizes.

"Today, we have a product that makes the business model that's been crazy successful for companies like Netflix and Hulu, totally doable and profitable for anyone," he says.

Learn how customers are successfully monetizing with Uscreen at their exclusive webinar: THE JOURNEY TO $100 MILLION, scheduled for Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 at 1PM ET/10AM PT.

Webinar Access Link:

https://go.uscreen.tv/100m-webinar?utm_source=pr&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=100m_webinar&utm_content=pink-shark

Uscreen Free Trial Link:

https://www.uscreen.io/join

Uscreen is a fast-growing SaaS business headquartered in Washington DC with 110 remote team members located all around the world. We are revolutionizing the way that video-based entrepreneurs & creators monetize their content.

Uscreen provides an all-in-one platform for entrepreneurs to sell subscriptions, VOD, and live-streamed events on the web, through mobile apps, and via OTT (over-the-top) devices. 10,000+ video creators build, market, and sell their content with Uscreen. Our powerful, yet simple-to-use platform serves entrepreneurs across industries ranging from entertainment and education to fitness and yoga.

We have been bootstrapped since September of 2014. That means we focus on serving our customers, not investors. We prioritize innovating for our customers and focus on delivering a best-in-class platform across monetization, marketing tools, and business insights.

Interested in learning more? Check us out at www.uscreen.tv.

