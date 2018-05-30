Breaking Points, Starring Dolores Catania and Written by Brad Forenza, Released Online

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Breaking Points, a short film starring Dolores Catania (Real Housewives of NJ), written and directed by Brad Forenza (Reagan Babies, Vignettes) has been released for free via the author's website:

https://www.authenticallybrad.com/film

Dolores Catania in BREAKING POINTS Brad Forenza (2nd from left) and cast of BREAKING POINTS

Breaking Points is the story of two college roommates coping with the suicide of their friend. As Catania and Forenza note, the film addresses several timely and universal themes (e.g., coming of age, grief, and incomplete relationships) relevant to the concluding observance of Mental Health Awareness Month (May) and in anticipation of LGBT Pride (June).

"In Breaking Points, I play the mother of a young man who died by suicide," says Catania. "Breaking Points is deliberate in not revealing much about this young man's identity, because the simple fact is that suicide can touch any family. Breaking Points is a heartwarming story of friendship, loss, and growing up. I am delighted to be part of its redeeming message."

"The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate that suicide is the second leading cause of death among young adults," says Forenza. "When you consider that one-in-ten college students has contemplated suicide, and roughly 30% of sexual minority youth have attempted suicide, the facts are all the more staggering."

In the United States, May has been designated Mental Health Awareness Month since 1949. In commemoration of the Stonewall Riots, the month of June is recognized as LGBT Pride. Breaking Points facilitates a safe and constructive dialog that is inclusive of both campaigns. The 35-minute film, which premiered at the Ridgewood Guild International Film Festival, is ideal viewing for educational and community groups wishing to explore these issues further. Groups wishing to invite Mr. Forenza for talkbacks are encouraged to contact him via the information below.

About the Artists

Dolores Catania is a current cast member of Real Housewives of NJ. She is a mother, animal rescuer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist.

Brad Forenza's work has been produced throughout metro-NYC. On 8/16/18, his play The Rehearsal will be featured in the Broadway Bound Theater Festival (https://www.broadwayboundfestival.com/events/the-rehearsal). On 9/30/18, his one-man show, Squeaky, will premiere at United Solo (http://unitedsolo.org/us/squeakyn-2018/). Breaking Points is his first film.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/breaking-points-starring-dolores-catania-and-written-by-brad-forenza-released-online-300655938.html

SOURCE Brad Forenza