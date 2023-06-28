Breaking the Bounds of Technology Innovation: American Cloud and Liberation Technology Services Usher in Multi-Cloud Solutions

American Cloud and Liberation Technology Services (LTS) forerun technological advances in multi-cloud solutions with a freedom first mentality that support businesses and organizations searching for cloud service alternatives that rival Big Tech and counter check baised de-platforming.

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's the beginning of a new era in independent digital solutions as American Cloud and Liberation Technology Services form a strategic alliance to deliver multi-cloud solutions to businesses globally. This union of freedom first organizations will promote unparalleled security, and innovation.

The new opportunity to present a collaboration that alters the future trajectory of the internet is not an uncommon triumph for either of these tech companies.

American Cloud, renowned for its mission to empower businesses through innovative cloud computing, brings its premium products, in house data center, and exceptional support to this partnership. Their services, backed by a dedicated around-the-clock team, now offer seamless multi-cloud solutions for businesses of all sizes.

Aron Wagner, CEO of American Cloud chimed in on the benefits of this monumental collaboration stating, "We are delighted to announce our partnership with LTS to bring multi-cloud resiliency to the market. Businesses can deploy their digital infrastructure to our first-of-its-kind multi-cloud model and sleep easy with a 100% uptime guarantee from two premiere infrastructure providers."

Liberation Technology Services, a leading provider of secure web hosting and digital solutions, complements this partnership with their expert-developed custom solutions. Their promise of digital independence and zero-censorship guarantee will add another layer of value to the multi-cloud solutions offered through this partnership.

"We continue to so stay fully committed to restoring freedom and integrity to technology. Our partnership with American Cloud and expansion of multi-cloud service solutions enables us to remain true to that promise for our clients. This collaboration will maintain our dedication to creating superior alternatives to Big Tech," Founder and CEO of Liberation Technology Services, Andrew Riddaugh.

Together, American Cloud and Liberation Technology Services will leverage their combined expertise and resources to provide businesses with more flexibility, enhanced security, and the ability to optimize their operations in a multi-cloud environment. Their joint efforts will allow clients to seamlessly manage their workloads across both cloud platforms, maximizing the unique advantages of each companies offering.

This collaboration reaffirms both companies' commitments to customer service, support, and security. Please reach out to [email protected] for multi-cloud business inquiries

To learn more about American Cloud and Liberation Technology Services multi-cloud offerings visit liberationtek.com.

About American Cloud

The American Cloud mission is to empower businesses of all sizes to achieve their full potential through the use of innovative cloud computing. American Cloud strives to promote a free and open internet for everyone with a commitment to provide clients with the highest level of service, support, and security, so that they can focus on their business without fear of cancellation. American Cloud is the premier choice for businesses looking to harness the power of the cloud while also supporting the principles of a free and open internet.

About Liberation Technology Services

Liberation Technology Services (LTS) is a full-scale provider of tech infrastructure and independent digital solutions. Liberation Technology Services advances businesses, and organizations of all sizes with private cloud hosting, web/app development solutions and a multi-layered "Iron Dome" cyber-defense system supported by zero-knowledge private data centers located throughout the United States. Liberation Technology Services proudly offers un-compromised privacy and cyber security, and a censorship free guarantee, preserving the freedom and security of businesses, and organization's data and likeness online.

