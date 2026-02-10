Breaking the Silence Around Incontinence, NorthShore Adult Diapers Contest Draws Nearly 500 Personal Stories

Participants shared personal journeys of resilience, shining a light on an overlooked population and helping others feel less alone.

GREEN OAKS, Ill., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When NorthShore Adult Diapers invited customers to share their experiences living with incontinence, the response was overwhelming. Nearly 500 people submitted deeply personal stories to the inaugural "You're Our Heroes" contest, held November through December 2025, shining a light on a condition that affects millions but is rarely discussed openly.

The submissions revealed moments of challenge and triumph, humor and heartbreak, and a determination to live fully despite stigma. From this outpouring, NorthShore selected five finalists and invited the community to vote for the story that resonated most. The winning entry came from TG, a nurse, who was awarded free NorthShore® adult diapers every month throughout 2026.

"Reading nearly 500 stories from our community was humbling and inspiring," said Adam J. Greenberg, Founder and CEO of NorthShore. "These are real people who refuse to let incontinence define them. Their courage reinforces our mission to help people live with freedom and dignity."

TG shared how professional and personal experience have driven them to advocate for better incontinence care. "There's a huge need in the patient population I care for, and many don't even know that high-quality diapers exist," TG wrote.

The remaining finalists reflected the diversity of the incontinence community. Chris, who lives with autism, emphasized self-acceptance. Esther described how dependable protection opened opportunities for her son with cerebral palsy. Caleb, an Air Force veteran, offered encouragement. JD, a coach, shared how his perspective shifted: "Diapers no longer give me shame, they give me confidence."

All finalist stories can be read at northshore.com/hero-club. Everyone who shares a story becomes a member of the NorthShore Hero Club.

"These stories matter," Greenberg added. "They remind us no one is alone on this journey."

About NorthShore Adult Diapers

NorthShore® is the only brand of adult diapers and incontinence supplies designed specifically for heavy bladder leakage (HBL) — eliminating nighttime changes and worry about leaks.

Founded in 2002 by Adam J. Greenberg, NorthShore is a mission-driven consumer healthcare company serving millions of individuals, dedicated to empowering people to live with freedom and dignity. NorthShore combines innovative products, transparent language, empathetic customer service, and an inclusive community to redefine what it means to live confidently with incontinence.

